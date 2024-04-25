Royaloak Furniture on Expansion Spree, Launches its 169th Store in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

NewsVoir

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25: Royaloak Furniture, India's renowned furniture brand, has further solidified its presence in Andhra Pradesh with the inauguration of a new store in Bhimavaram. With this, the brand marks an impressive 169th store opening in the country. The grand opening ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd., Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd, Grandhi Srinivas, Honorable MLA & Government Whip, Bhimavaram Constituency, and Koyye Moshenu Raju, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. This expansion underscores Royaloak's commitment to providing quality furniture solutions to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The grand launch event also witnessed guests from the Royaloak team, including Vijai Subramaniam, the Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Kiran Chhabria, the Franchise Head, Angara Nagendra Babu, State Head - AP & TS, Thammaiah Kotera, Head - VM & NSO, as well as Rajesh, Franchise Manager.

Set against the backdrop of spirited melodies of drums performed by the local band, the guests exuded enthusiasm as they orchestrated a magnificent grand launch event. The distinguished guests were warmly embraced into the festivities, signifying an extraordinary beginning to this thrilling new chapter.

Covering an impressive 18000 square feet, this store boasts an extensive array of furniture for every part of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, and more. Bhimavaram's residents can now discover a wide variety of both stylish and functional furnishings. Royaloak is a go-to destination for all home furnishing needs, that offers sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, recliners, mattresses, interior decor items, and a comprehensive selection of office and outdoor furniture, all conveniently located in their neighborhood. This store adds to the brand's presence in Andhra Pradesh making it 14 stores in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, "Today marks an exceptional day for the entire Royaloak team as we continue to grow, celebrating the inauguration of our 169th store. We are genuinely excited about our expansion in Andhra Pradesh, especially with our latest store launch in Bhimavaram. This underscores Royaloak's dedication to providing top-quality furniture at accessible prices to our valued customers. I extend my best wishes to the franchise owners as we eagerly anticipate serving customers and assisting them in finding the ideal pieces to complete their dream homes."

The store boasts a carefully curated and exclusive 'Country Collection', showcasing the finest and most unique furniture selections from countries such as the United States, Italy, Malaysia, and India. Through its dedicated standalone stores, Royaloak aspires to elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes with its modern, luxurious, and budget-friendly furniture offerings. The brand has been fulfilling the lifestyle requirements of its expansive customer base, exceeding 10 million individuals.

With a network of over 200 immersive retail outlets nationwide, Royaloak has established a robust presence in more than 116 key locations, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Kochi.

Royaloak Furniture, founded in 2010 by brother duo Vijai & Mathan Subramaniam, has successfully grown to become India's No. 1 furniture brand and a key player in the India's Furniture market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is exponentially growing its product portfolio by bringing International Furniture to Indian household. With over 200+ stores spread across more than 116 Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Kochi, Royaloak Furniture has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all furniture needs.

With the vision to elevate customer's lifestyle at unbeatable prices, Royaloak Furniture has built strong Omni-channel presence and caters to more than 10 million happy customers who use the brand's uniquely designed furniture to turn their aspirations into reality. Royaloak Furniture has the widest range of over 10,000 products that allow its customers to creatively express themselves.

The brand's strategy for achieving growth is centered around three fundamental pillars, namely Employees, Partners, and Customers. It became a "Furniture Marketplace" featuring a vast selection of products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)