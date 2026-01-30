Rs100 Cr Boost for SkyView Devanahalli; Handover by Dec 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: In a move set to redefine the real estate landscape in North Bengaluru, Vinra Group, appearing as the Strategic Partner, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mahakara, appearing as the Investment Partner. This partnership marks a significant consolidation of execution expertise and capital, aimed at unlocking the massive potential of joint land assets.

The announcement was made by Mr. Vinod Ranjan, Managing Director of Vinra Group, who highlighted the synergy between the two entities. Central to this collaboration is a clear roadmap to raise funds to the tune of ₹100 Crore immediately, providing the necessary liquidity to accelerate development and scale the groups' joint progress.

A New Era of Investment and Strategy

The partnership brings together two industry leaders with distinct, complementary roles. Ajay Agarwal, Managing Partner of Mahakara, will oversee the investment framework, ensuring robust financial backing and fiscal discipline for the venture's ambitious growth plans. As the Strategic Partner, Vinra Group will spearhead the project's direction, market positioning, and delivery.

"The JV partners possess a huge potential for growth, rooted in the significant scope of liquidity within our joint land assets," stated Mr. Vinod Ranjan. "By progressing to raise ₹100 Crore immediately, we are ensuring that our strategic vision is backed by the financial muscle required to meet the evolving demands of the Bengaluru market."

Focus on 'SkyView Devanahalli'

The primary focus of this new alliance is the flagship project, SkyView Devanahalli. Situated in the high-growth corridor near the International Airport, this project is designed to offer premium living spaces in one of the city's most sought-after investment zones.

In a move to provide absolute clarity and confidence to clients, the partners have committed to a firm delivery schedule. Mr. Ranjan announced that SkyView Devanahalli would be finished and handed over to clients by December 2026.

"We understand that for our clients, the handover date is a pivotal milestone," Mr. Ranjan added. "With the investment support from Mahakara and our strategic oversight, we are fully committed to completing SkyView Devanahalli by December 2026, setting a benchmark for reliability in the region."

Strategic Growth and Market Impact

This collaboration is expected to create a significant ripple effect in the North Bengaluru real estate sector. By focusing on asset liquidity and high-velocity funding, the Vinra-Mahakara partnership is positioned to navigate market complexities while delivering high-value residential solutions.

The immediate ₹100 Crore fundraise is just the beginning of a long-term strategy to expand the joint portfolio across key growth hubs in Karnataka. As the city continues to expand toward the North, SkyView Devanahalli stands as a testament to the partners' shared vision of quality and timely execution.

About Vinra Group

Vinra Group is a prominent Strategic Partner in the real estate and construction industry. Led by MD Mr. Vinod Ranjan, the group is known for its excellence in turnkey development and its commitment to creating iconic landmarks across South India.

Visit Vinra Group : https://vinragroup.com/

