RSB Group certified as one of the best workplaces by Great Place to Work®

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: RSB Group, one of India's leading automotive component manufacturers, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® -- a globally renowned benchmark for excellence in organizational culture. This prestigious recognition highlights RSB's unwavering commitment to nurturing a people-first ecosystem where innovation thrives, collaboration is second nature, and inclusivity shapes everyday experiences.

This certification is based on the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© model, which defines a great workplace as one where employees trust the people they work for, take pride in what they do, and genuinely enjoy the people they work with. At RSB Group, these values come alive through strong, day-to-day relationships between employees and management, individuals and their work, and colleagues across functions and geographies.

Commenting on the recognition, Nirmala Behera, Executive Director - HR, RSB Group, said, "At RSB, our 6000+ employees across India and global operations are the soul of the organisation. What truly sets our culture apart is the spirit of inclusivity and genuine care that connects every member of the team. Our focus has always been on creating an environment where people feel respected, supported, and excited about their growth. This recognition is a reflection of our collective effort to create a workplace where trust, pride, and camaraderie thrive."

At the Great Place to Work® Trust Index©, RSB ranks on par with India's top 100 companies in fostering strong, trust-based relationships -- whether between employees and management, individuals and their work, or among colleagues. Team members take genuine pride in their contributions and feel deeply connected to the organization's vision. A culture of fairness is evident in how growth opportunities, recognition, and policies are designed -- with empathy and equity at their core. This sense of belonging, shared purpose, and mutual respect creates a workplace where people not only perform but truly enjoy coming together to grow.

RSB Group continues to invest in building an inclusive and empowering work environment. From structured training and cross-functional learning to safety & wellness initiatives and leadership pathways, every effort is aimed at helping employees realize their full potential. As recognized by Great Place to Work®, great workplaces aren't defined by policies alone but by the everyday experiences that make people feel valued, heard, and inspired.

About RSB Group

Established in 1973, RSB Group is a leading manufacturer of automotive components with a global presence across India, the USA, and Mexico. Serving a diverse clientele, RSB's advanced product portfolio includes propeller shafts, gearboxes, and electric vehicle components, reflecting its commitment to sustainable, cutting-edge technology. In recognition of its excellence, RSB received the prestigious Deming Prize in 2013 from the Union of Japanese Scientists & Engineers (JUSE) in Tokyo, Japan--one of the few Indian automotive companies to achieve this distinction for outstanding quality and service standards. Furthering its reputation for operational excellence, four RSB plants in Jamshedpur were awarded the TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) Excellence Award, Category A in 2019 by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM). RSB Group continues to advance India's manufacturing sector while expanding its legacy of innovation and quality worldwide.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667203/RSB_Group.jpg

