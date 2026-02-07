RSS Centenary Film 'Shatak' to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 7: Commemorating a monumental century of nation-building and selfless service, the feature film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is officially set for a nationwide theatrical release on February 19, 2026. This cinematic journey provides a definitive look into the 100-year evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), honoring the countless individuals who dedicated their lives to the welfare and cultural integrity of Bharat. The film aims to offer an authentic glimpse into the organization's core values, internal discipline, and its historical role in shaping the socio-political fabric of the country since its inception in 1925.

The film is brought to life by a dedicated team of creators committed to telling this historic story. Directed by Aashish Mall and based on a concept by Anil Dhanpat Agarwal, the project features the significant involvement of Associate Producer Pavan Sindhi, whose role has been instrumental in bringing this vision to the silver screen. Produced by Vir Kapur under Ada 360 Degree LLP, with Kabir Sadanand as Associate Producer and Aashish Tiwari as Co-Producer, the film highlights the collective consciousness that has driven the Sangh's mission for a century.

In a significant milestone for the project, the Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, graced a special event at Keshav Kunj, Jhandewalan, where he officially released two soul-stirring songs from the film: "Bharat Maa Ke Bacche" and "Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity." These tracks serve as patriotic anthems that reflect the spirit of the film and the ideology of the Sangh. During the launch, Dr. Bhagwat ji spoke about the organization's tireless journey, emphasizing how the film captures the quiet, persistent effort that has defined the movement for a hundred years, embodying the resilient motto "Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke."

The makers invite families across the nation to visit theatres on February 19th to witness this historical chronicle. Shatak is presented as more than just a movie; it is a tribute to the millions of volunteers whose service has remained a cornerstone of national pride. By documenting the sacrifices and dedication of those who lived for the nation, the film seeks to inspire the next generation with the values of "Nation First."

