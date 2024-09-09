Rustomjee Forays into Plotted Development with 1st Project "Belle Vie" in Kasara near Igatpuri

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Rustomjee Group, a leading name in Mumbai's real estate sector, proudly announces its foray into the plotted development space with the launch of 'Belle Vie,' an exceptional hilltop residential project in Kasara. This premium development is set to redefine serene living, offering urban families a tranquil escape from the city's bustle to indulge in luxury amidst nature. A gated community spanning 88 acres, Belle Vie introduces 462 meticulously designed villa plots, ranging from 2000 to 7000 square feet, with prices starting at Rs 59 Lakhs. Designed in collaboration with Deepak Hiremath and Associates (DH & A), an Architectural firm renowned for their innovative approach and expertise in sustainable design, Belle Vie seamlessly blends luxury with environmental responsibility. It features two state-of-the-art recreational clubhouses with multiple swimming pools, indoor and outdoor sports arenas, luxurious rooms, a restaurant, a curated library and a fully equipped gym. With 40 per cent of its area dedicated to open spaces, the property is thoughtfully crafted to enhance residents' holistic well-being, offering numerous parks and gardens with designated children's play areas, Miyawaki-styled woods with elevated forest trails, and a beautiful, thatched bamboo bridge over the stream flowing through the property.

Strategically located in the popular hill station of Kasara, just 98 km from Mumbai and 79 km from Thane, Belle Vie offers excellent connectivity via the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Kasara Railway Station, and the Samruddhi Expressway. Kasara benefits from a pollution-free environment due to a designated Green Industry Zone, a low Air Quality Index, and pleasant weather all year round. This, along with a proposed MIDC at Khardi, a logistics hub, as well as reported upcoming hospitality brands to cater to the growing demand, Kasara is emerging as the new hotspot for real estate investment.

The development aims to provide an unparalleled living experience with a focus on sustainable development through best-in-class infrastructure, renewable energy integration, environmentally friendly and responsibly sourced materials, advanced rainwater harvesting systems and an afforestation program to plant over 50,000+ native flowers and trees in and around the project to promote biodiversity.

Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group said, "At Rustomjee, we recognize the rewarding potential of land investment, particularly in terms of high appreciation and loterm value. We're excited to introduce Belle Vie, our latest venture in plotted development, designed to create communities that elevate the living experience. Located in Kasara, a serene area with excellent connectivity, Belle Vie benefits from significant government investment in infrastructure, enhancing its appeal as a destination. This unique opportunity caters to diverse needs--from second homes to vacation retreats--blending luxury with nature and making land ownership more attainable in a promising region."

