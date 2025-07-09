SA Tech Software India Ltd. Launches SAT Leasing to Transform AI-Enabled IT Infrastructure Access Across India

India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: SA Tech Software India Ltd., a global leader in technology consulting and AI-driven solutions, has announced the launch of SAT Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on providing flexible, AI-enabled IT infrastructure leasing solutions for enterprises, government departments, public sector units, educational institutions, and more.

As Indian organizations increasingly seek scalable and cost-conscious alternatives to traditional IT ownership, SAT Leasing enters the market to address this need with a modern, AI-first leasing approach. The platform offers access to enterprise-grade IT infrastructure--ranging from laptops, Apple devices, and high-performance workstations to servers, networking equipment, printers, projectors, and surveillance systems. All offerings are supported through real-time monitoring and delivered nationwide by SA Tech's certified engineering network.

"We saw a clear and growing need for smarter, more flexible access to IT infrastructure, and SAT Leasing was established to meet that demand," said Manoj Joshi, CEO of SA Tech Software India Ltd. "India's enterprise asset leasing market has already crossed USD 106 billion and is expected to reach nearly USD 246 billion by 2033, driven by the shift toward asset optimization and cost-efficient tech adoption.

Meanwhile, the IT infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 20 billion to over USD 35 billion by 2032, as businesses expand their infrastructure across devices, servers, and networks. This presents a strong case for a scalable, asset light model.

SAT Leasing delivers precisely that--a future ready approach powered by AI driven intelligence, flexibility, and full lifecycle support. It's a natural extension of our vision to enable digital transformation through both software and intelligent infrastructure delivery."

Since its launch, SAT Leasing has recorded strong early momentum, securing partnerships across high-growth industries including government, pharmaceuticals, education, manufacturing, and consumer goods. This traction highlights the increasing demand for leasing models that combine operational flexibility with reduced capital exposure.

SAT Leasing is led by Mr. Amit Singh, Vice President - Global Delivery at SA Tech Software India Ltd., who now also serves as the President of SAT Leasing. With a strong foundation in enterprise IT delivery and operational execution, Mr. Singh brings the leadership focus required to steer strategic growth, accelerate adoption, and scale impact across priority sectors.

Backed by SA Tech's strong financial foundation and nationwide delivery ecosystem, SAT Leasing is well-positioned to support India's digital infrastructure growth across enterprise, government, and PSU segments.

About SAT Leasing and SA Tech Software India Ltd.

SAT Leasing, based in Pune, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SA Tech Software India Ltd. It provides scalable, cost-efficient, and AI-enabled leasing solutions for enterprise IT infrastructure--offering full lifecycle support, intelligent monitoring, and nationwide delivery. By helping organizations reduce capital burden while modernizing IT environments, SAT Leasing delivers a future-ready approach to infrastructure access.

SA Tech Software India Ltd., headquartered in San Jose, California, with major delivery hubs in Bengaluru and Pune, is a global IT services firm specializing in AI-driven consulting, custom AI agents, cloud platforms, software engineering, and Global Capability Center (GCC) enablement. The company serves a broad portfolio of enterprise and government clients across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India.

For more information, please visit the official website https://www.satincorp.com/press-releases/sat-leasing-launch

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)