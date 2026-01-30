SA Technologies Partners with Uttar Pradesh to Accelerate Global Capability Centres at WEF 2026

India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: SA Technologies Inc., a global technology consulting and enterprise delivery firm, has entered a strategic partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to drive the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, SA Technologies' Founder and CEO, Manoj Joshi, met with the Uttar Pradesh delegation and formalized a ₹200 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Invest UP. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to leveraging Uttar Pradesh's progressive GCC policy to build an innovation-driven ecosystem for global enterprises.

The partnership is designed to attract large-scale IT and digital investments to the state, strengthen talent ecosystems, and enable global enterprises to deliver innovation at scale from India. By aligning SA Technologies' global expertise with the state's vision for GCC-led growth, the collaboration positions Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for technology-driven enterprise expansion.

Commenting on the MoU, Manoj Joshi said,

"Uttar Pradesh's forward-looking GCC policy presents a significant opportunity to build high-impact, innovation-led ecosystems. This partnership will enable global enterprises to scale capabilities from India while fostering an environment where talent, technology, and enterprise innovation thrive together."

The partnership with Invest UP marks a decisive step toward establishing future-ready GCCs and reinforces Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a hub for technology-led enterprise growth and global innovation.

About SA Tech Software India Ltd.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune and having offshore development centers in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, SA Tech Software India Ltd. is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises, helping them build, operate, and scale future-ready Global Development Centers, also known as Global Capability Centers, that drive innovation, efficiency, and transformation.

As an NSE Emerge-listed organization and a CMMI Level 5 certified company, SA Tech Software India Ltd. upholds the highest standards of operational excellence, governance, and delivery maturity.

Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and specialized GCC consulting services, the company empowers organizations to expand and optimize their offshore operations with confidence, speed, and scalability.

