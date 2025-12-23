Saatvik Green Energy Founders Neelesh Garg and Manik Garg Featured in Hurun India's Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India's leading integrated renewable energy companies, announced that its founders, Manik Garg and Neelesh Garg, have been featured in IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India's Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia - 2025 Edition.

The prestigious list recognizes 200 of India's most dynamic and influential self-made entrepreneurs and founders who are shaping the country's new-age business landscape through innovation, leadership, and long-term value creation.

As part of this recognition, Manik Garg has also been named among the "Top Amongst the Youngest" entrepreneurs, highlighting his leadership journey and contribution to building Saatvik Green Energy Limited at a relatively young age.

The Hurun report features Saatvik Green Energy Limited in the Renewable Energy category, citing the company's presence in the sector with a market valuation of INR 5,600 crore and its founding year of 2015, underscoring the scale, consistency, and impact of the enterprise built by the founders.

Commenting on the recognition, Neelesh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said: "This recognition is deeply humbling. It reflects not just an individual journey, but the collective effort of the entire Saatvik team that has believed in building a clean energy company grounded in quality, execution discipline, and long-term thinking. Being recognized among the youngest entrepreneurs is a responsibility to continue building with integrity and purpose."

Manik Garg, Managing Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, added: "Nation building is not defined by scale alone, but by consistency, trust, and the ability to create responsible value over time. This recognition reinforces our belief that India's renewable energy transition needs companies that combine strategic vision with strong execution on the ground."

The founders' inclusion in the Hurun list acknowledges their role in advancing India's renewable energy transition, through a combination of technology-led innovation, operational strength, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Over the years, Saatvik Green Energy Limited has emerged as a meaningful contributor to India's clean energy ecosystem, serving utility-scale, commercial, and residential solar markets.

For Saatvik Green Energy Limited, the recognition serves as a reaffirmation of its founding philosophy, to build a future-ready clean energy enterprise anchored in trust, long-term vision, and responsible growth.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects. The Company operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana. Saatvik is also developing a greenfield integrated facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity, positioning the company as a multi-location, vertically integrated player at the core of India's renewable energy build-out.

