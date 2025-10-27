Safecure Services Ltd plans to raise up to Rs. 30.60 crore from public offer, IPO opens on October 29, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: Safecure Services Ltd is planning to raise upto Rs. 30.60 crore from its public offer. The public offer will open for subscription on 29 October 2025 and will close on 31 October, 2025. Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt Ltd is the lead manager of the offer. Shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Highlights:

- IPO opens for subscription on 29 Oct 2025 and closes on 31 Oct, 2025; Minimum lot size for application is 2 lots of 1,200 shares i.e. 2,400 shares and multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter;

- Minimum investment required at the offer price of Rs. 102 per share is Rs. 2,44,800.

- Funds raised through the offer will be used towards funding working capital, repay/prepay borrowings, and meet general corporate purposes.

- For FY24-25 company reported revenue of Rs. 73.10 crore and net profit of Rs. 6.04 crore and for June 30, 2025 (3 months), Revenue of Rs, 18.32 crore and net profit of Rs, 2.02 crore.

- Healthy Returns Ratio as on 31 March 2025 - ROE at 28.86%, ROCE at 22.48%, PAT Margin at 8.26%

- Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt Ltd is the lead manager of the offer

The initial public offering of Rs. 30.60 crore is a fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares including market marker portion of 1.50 lakh shares. The total issue involves 30 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs. 10 each at offer price of Rs. 102 per share.

The net proceeds from the issue are proposed to be utilized by the company for funding its working capital requirements for amounting Rs. 13 crore, repayment and/or prepayment in full or in part of certain borrowings availed by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary amounting to Rs. 8.25 crore and Rs. 4.5 crore for general corporate purposes.

Minimum application for individual investors is 2,400 shares which translates into a minimum investment of Rs. 2,44,800 at offer price of Rs 102. Lot size is 1,200 shares.

Incorporated in 2012, Safecure Services Limited is a leading security and facility management company headquartered in Mira Road, Thane, with 12 offices across India. The company offers comprehensive solutions including manned guarding, e-surveillance, ATM and event management, housekeeping, business support, and corporate interior fit-outs. With a strong presence across 12 districts, Safecure serves private and public sector clients, financial institutions, and multinational corporations. Backed by a robust recruitment and training system, the company ensures professional, technology-driven, and customized service delivery. As of August 31, 2025, Safecure employs 1,849 manpower managing day-to-day operations nationwide.

