Sahil Luthra, Founder & MD of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution, Honored with Excellence in Defence Entrepreneurship Award at ET Now Business Conclave

New Delhi [India], March 7: Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution, has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Defence Entrepreneurship award at the ET Now Business Conclave held in New Delhi. This recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to the defence sector and his commitment to fostering innovation, self-reliance, and national security.

Under Luthra's visionary leadership, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution has positioned itself as a leader in the defence technology space, pioneering indigenous solutions that strengthen India's defence ecosystem. His relentless pursuit of excellence has played a significant role in supporting the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing self-sufficiency in critical defence technologies.

Speaking about the honour, Sahil Luthra stated, "This award is not just a personal milestone but a recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution team. Our mission has always been to advance India's defence capabilities through cutting-edge innovation and indigenous technology. I am deeply humbled by this recognition and remain committed to driving excellence in the sector."

The ET Now Business Conclave serves as a premier platform celebrating industry leaders and innovators who are making a significant impact in their respective fields. Luthra's recognition at the event further cements his role as a key driver of defence entrepreneurship, pushing the boundaries of innovation and strategic collaborations.

About Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solution Pvt Ltd (VTDS) is at the forefront of India's defence manufacturing sector, dedicated to enhancing national security through the production of advanced small arms and ammunition. Founded with a vision to support the Indian Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, VTDS is committed to delivering world-class defence solutions.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically located within the UP Defence Corridor, the company leverages next-generation technologies to ensure precision and quality in every product. VTDS remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to India's defence self-reliance while generating employment and fostering technological advancements in the sector.

