Tata Group's watch and jewellery arm, Titan Company , on Tuesday reported a 61 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,684 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Its profit during the same quarter last year stood at ₹1,047 crore. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50.3 per cent from ₹1,120 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹24,915 crore, up 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹17,550 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue soared 51.2 per cent from ₹16,461 crore.

The company attributed the strong performance to its jewellery portfolio, aided by festive demand and elevated gold prices.

"We marked a stellar third quarter of 40 per cent growth, characterised by a strong performance across our key businesses. The festive period spurred broad-based consumer interest across our portfolios, underscoring resilience in premium and accessible segments alike," said Ajoy Chawla, managing director of Titan.

He further added that the company's jewellery business drove strong buyer engagements via attractive exchange programs, new collections and lucrative bundled offers, resulting in one of its best-ever growth quarters.

Titan Q3 segment-wise performance (Y-o-Y)

Jewellery: Revenue at ₹22,517 crore, up 42 per cent. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) stood at ₹2,475 crore with a margin of 11 per cent

Watches: Revenue at ₹1,295 crore, up 14 per cent. Ebit was at ₹156 crore with a margin of 12 per cent

Eyecare: Revenue at ₹231 crore, up 18 per cent. Ebit stood at ₹24 crore with a margin of 10.5 per cent

Titan Engineering & Automation (TEAL): Revenue at ₹323 crore, up 67 per cent. Ebit at ₹36 crore with a margin of 11.3 per cent

Shares of Titan Company closed flat at ₹4,267.05 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, ahead of the result announcement.