Sai Life Sciences becomes first Indian CRDMO with a site powered by 100 per cent renewable energy

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12: Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's leading integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs), today announced that its Bidar campus -- comprising Unit IV, the company's flagship API manufacturing facility, and Unit VI, its animal health API manufacturing facility -- now operates entirely on renewable power. With this milestone, Bidar becomes the first site within an Indian CRDMO to achieve 100% renewable electricity usage.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, "The medicines we help bring into the world serve patients for years, often decades. The infrastructure behind them should be built with the same horizon in mind. Decisions around energy and scale therefore have to anticipate a future where sustainability, resilience, and resource efficiency will increasingly define how global industry operates. This transition reflects that long-term view."

The transition was achieved through a phased, multi-year effort. Renewable sources accounted for 21% of the site's energy consumption in 2020, increasing to 57% in 2022 and 89% in fiscal 2024, before reaching full conversion in fiscal 2026.

Today, 97% of the site's electricity requirement is sourced directly from solar and wind power through Open Access renewable energy agreements. The remaining 3% is balanced through the procurement of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), ensuring that the site's entire electricity consumption is backed by renewable sources.

The transition combined long-term renewable power purchase agreements with direct investments in clean energy infrastructure, including a 2.7 MW wind project under a group captive model. Alongside expanding renewable energy access, Sai Life Sciences also implemented energy-efficiency initiatives through equipment upgrades, process optimization, and digital monitoring systems designed to improve operational performance and reduce overall energy demand.

The shift extends well beyond a single campus. Today, nearly 80% of Sai Life Sciences' total electricity consumption across the organization comes from renewable sources. As a result, the company has achieved zero market-based Scope 2 emissions, avoiding an estimated 35,110 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. The Bidar milestone reflects Sai Life Sciences' broader approach to integrating scientific innovation, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability into the company's growth strategy.

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