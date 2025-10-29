Sai University Hosts 2025 Convocation in Traditional Attire, Honoring Academic and Cultural Excellence

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29: Sai University, Chennai, held its Second Convocation Ceremony on Friday, October 24, 2025, at its OMR campus, where students, faculty, and dignitaries attended the convocation in traditional Indian attire, reflecting Sai University's commitment to combining Global education with Indian values.

The ceremony celebrated the Class of 2024 (is it class of 2024 or 25 pl check) graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences (BA/BSc Hons), School of Computing and Data Science (BTech), and School of Law (LLM).

The event was graced by Chief Guest Shri Ashank Desai, Founder and Chairman of Mastek Ltd. and Founder Member and Former Chairman of NASSCOM, along with Guests of Honour Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal (Former Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata), Shri Sriram Panchu (Senior Advocate, Madras High Court), and Shri M.K. Santhanaraman (Chartered Accountant and Fellow of ICAI, ICSI, and ICWAI).

Sai University conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Shri Ashank Desai for his pioneering work in recognition of his exemplary contributions to information technology software development and educational philanthropy, and on Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal for his global contributions to research and academic leadership in the fields of soft computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

In his presidential address, Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani reiterated Sai University's commitment to establishing itself as India's First International Multidisciplinary University. We aim to bring world class education to India, combining Global Education Standards with Indian Values," he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham presented the annual report highlighting Sai University's academic growth, international collaborations, and research achievements.

A total of 50 students received their degrees, including those who completed semester-abroad programs at Dartmouth College (USA) and New England College (USA). Nine medals were presented to students for academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor also administered the Graduation Oath, in which students pledged to uphold integrity, professionalism, ethical values and use their knowledge for societal advancement.

About Sai University

Sai University was established under the Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act. It offers programs across eight schools including Arts and Sciences, Law, Business, Computing and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

Sai University promotes an interdisciplinary and liberal model of education with a focus on research, innovation, and international collaboration, preparing students for leadership roles in a global environment.

