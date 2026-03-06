Sajid Qureshi Orchestrates Landmark Zee-Hombale Joint Venture, Secures Satellite Rights for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Sajid Qureshi, a 25-year veteran of the film business and founder of Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, has engineered one of the industry's largest joint ventures by bringing Zee Entertainment and Hombale Films together in a landmark collaboration. The multi-picture partnership, structured with Zee backing all nine films planned by Hombale and positioning Zee as the lead satellite partner for Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, has been the talk of the town.

A seasoned dealmaker, Qureshi was instrumental in securing satellite and distribution arrangements that significantly boost the commercial value and reach of Hombale's slate. His facilitation of Zee's partnership on Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 complements Amazon Prime Video's acquisition of the post-theatrical digital rights for Rs 125 crore. The film's theatrical release on October 2, 2025, opened to packed houses and earned widespread praise for its world-building, visual effects and cultural authenticity.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 also delivered bumper satellite performance, registering strong TRPs across languages -- Kannada: 9; Telugu: 8; Tamil: 4; Hindi: 2 -- underscoring its broad regional and national appeal. The Zee-Hombale joint venture is expected to generate approximately Rs 1,000 crore in revenues, marking a significant win-win for both houses.

Qureshi's vision is supported by a proven track record in high-impact film commerce. He has driven major deals for pan-Indian and global projects, including key deal contributions to RRR. His recent commercial successes include Aranmanai, which delivered category-leading TRPs last year, and Vettaiyan: The Hunter; a multi-star project featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, directed, written and headlined by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, translated critical acclaim into strong marketplace value and helped cement this strategic alliance.

"This joint venture is the result of long-term vision and strategic partnerships," said Sajid Qureshi. "Bringing Zee and Hombale together creates a powerful platform for regional storytelling to reach national and global audiences. Kantara exemplifies how cultural authenticity and commercial ambition can succeed together."

About Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd

Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, founded by Sajid Qureshi, focuses on high-impact film production and strategic market partnerships that scale regional stories to mainstream audiences.

About Hombale Films

Hombale Films, based in Bengaluru, is known for pan-Indian blockbusters and franchise filmmaking, including the K.G.F. series and Kantara.

About Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a leading media conglomerate delivering diverse content across television, digital and film platforms globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)