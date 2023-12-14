SAMCO's Nilesh Sharma Explains Why CAGR Is a Linchpin for Investors and How It's Crucial to Investment Planning

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Over the past year, India's favourite benchmark indices have both had a stellar run. The Sensex hit a lifetime high of over 70,000 earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 also continued to set new records and break them over the past months -- with its latest bull run taking its value past the 21,000 mark to an all-time high. While these recent peaks may inject a great deal of positivity among investors, it's not just a short-term phenomenon.

A look back at the past decade or two shows us that the benchmark indices have been steadily inching upward to reach new heights. Take the Nifty 50, for instance. Research experts at SAMCO Securities -- one of India's most trusted technology-led discount stock brokers -- peg the Nifty 50's 20-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at an impressive 16.20%.

Here's what this means in terms of real money: if a trader had invested Rs. 1 lakh in a Nifty 50 ETF back in 2003, it would have grown to over Rs. 20 lakhs in 2023. And any trader or investor whose returns have matched or exceeded this has undoubtedly scored a win in the market. However, for most traders, this remains a challenge.

CAGR in Focus: A Critical Tool for Acing the Index

The goal of all trading and investing is to earn profits from the money infused into the markets. However, profits and losses cannot simply be measured in absolute terms. To be successful at short-term trading and long-term investing, retail participants must consistently strive to match and beat their benchmark returns.

While this sounds simple on paper, the ground reality among traders is that they lack an understanding of how to effectively use tools like CAGR to benchmark and improve their portfolio performance. Data from a recent SAMCO-Nielsen study sheds more light on this; about 65% of traders are uncertain about their exact market returns, around 67% fail to achieve even the benchmark returns, and 77% do not even know they need to outperform benchmark indices for trading success.

Nilesh Sharma, Executive Director & President of SAMCO Securities, reveals the downsides of ignoring the Compound Annual Growth Rate and offers an easy yet effective solution.

"Most traders remain unaware of their portfolio CAGR, the indices to track and even the very concept of indexing against a benchmark. The unfortunate results? A lack of investment planning, poor trading choices over the short term and loss of hard-earned money over the long term.

Ultimately, the key to overcoming these challenges is twofold: it lies in education and the right tools. Firstly, investors need to be educated about the importance of CAGR in understanding long-term investment growth. Secondly, using sophisticated but user-friendly analytical tools can simplify the tracking and comparison of CAGR against benchmarks. This empowers investors to make more informed choices and align their portfolios with their financial goals."

Sharma's insights draw attention to a vital aspect of modern investing - the need for a nuanced understanding of financial metrics and the right tools to apply this knowledge effectively. His emphasis on the significance of CAGR in investment planning is a wake-up call for traders and investors alike.

CAGR as the Pillar of Effective Investment Planning

CAGR plays an integral role in effective investment planning because, at its core, this metric offers a realistic and methodical approach to understanding investment growth over time. Unlike specific annual growth rates that may fluctuate year after year and give a skewed view of investment performance, CAGR smooths out the returns to present a clearer and more accurate picture of an investment's progression.

This consistency offered by CAGR is invaluable for investors. It not only allows for a straightforward comparison of different investments over identical periods but also helps assess the long-term potential of investments, irrespective of short-term market fluctuations. For instance, an investor considering a small-cap fund can use CAGR to compare its growth potential against other investment options, making it a vital tool in diversifying portfolios.

Moreover, the importance of CAGR extends beyond mere performance measurement. It is instrumental in strategic investment planning as it helps investors align their financial goals with actual market performance.

Reiterating the practical value of understanding and tracking portfolio CAGR in investment planning, Nilesh Sharma explains:

"If an investor's portfolio consistently underperforms the benchmark index, it signals a need for strategy reassessment. Conversely, outperforming the index could validate the current investment approach or indicate that there's potential for taking calculated risks. By regularly comparing their portfolio CAGR with the index, investors can make timely and data-driven decisions -- whether it's about rebalancing their holdings, modifying their asset allocation in the Demat account or making nuanced choices in their online trading account.

Integrating CAGR into regular investment reviews also empowers investors to be more proactive than reactive in the market. With a CAGR-focused investment plan, they're no longer just passively observing market trends; they're actively aligning their investment strategy with market benchmarks and setting a course for potentially more rewarding investment outcomes."

Ultimately, CAGR's true utility in investment planning lies in its ability to provide a benchmark for evaluating personal investment performance against market indices. By calculating the CAGR of their portfolios, investors gain a clear perspective on how their investments are performing relative to benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 or the Sensex. This comparison contextualises growth within the broader market performance.

Tools that Make it Easier to Track the CAGR and Ace the Index

To be successful in the markets, anybody who is actively investing or trading must attempt to earn returns that are close to what the index is generating. To this end, traders need to quantify the Compound Annual Growth Rate of their portfolios.

SAMCO Securities offers a wide range of tools that make this possible. Here are three solutions specifically designed to help traders and investors compare their returns with a benchmark and ace the index.

1. CAGR Calculator

The user-friendly CAGR calculator from SAMCO Securities only requires three parameters: the initial investment, the duration and the final value of the investment. Once a trader inputs these details, the CAGR calculator computes the Compound Annual Growth Rate in a matter of seconds.

Given that this tool is available free of charge, every retail participant can quickly assess how their investments are performing -- without the hassle of downloading a tool for this purpose. Traders can also use SAMCO's CAGR calculator to compare various investment products, evaluate risk and volatility and set realistic investment goals.

2. Personal Index

For users registered on the SAMCO trading app, it's now possible to analyse their real-time personal rate of return from the stock market. This is a crucial step in improving their trading performance over time. Retail participants who are aware of their personal index can compare it with the CAGR of any benchmark index of their choice -- and determine if their personal portfolio has outperformed or underperformed in relation to the benchmark.

This opens up avenues for traders to improve their personal rate of return from the stock market by taking corrective actions and modifying their investment plans as required. SAMCO's trading app also offers another innovative feature -- My Trade Story -- that makes it easier for investors and traders to gather insights about every trade they make in the markets and evaluate its success or lack thereof.

3. Net Worth Tracker

SAMCO Securities' net worth tracker is another essential tool that complements the CAGR calculator and personal index. This feature offers a comprehensive view of an investor's total financial portfolio, including stocks, derivatives, mutual funds and other assets. By aggregating all investments, the net worth tracker provides a holistic view of an individual's financial health over time.

The net worth tracker's ability to track and display growth in real-time allows investors to see not just where they stand but also how their decisions affect their overall financial picture. This is particularly useful in assessing whether the overall investment strategy aligns with long-term financial objectives. It helps investors stay on top of their financial game by offering insights into which assets are performing well and which might need re-evaluation.

Together, these three tools - the CAGR calculator, personal index, and net worth tracker - form a powerful trio of tools for any investor or trader. They support a deeper understanding of personal investment performance in the context of market benchmarks and encourage proactive investment planning. By leveraging these tools, users with the SAMCO Securities trading app can aspire to not only match but also potentially exceed market benchmarks, paving the way for financial success.

