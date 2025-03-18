Samir K. Modi Unveils Modiway - A Groundbreaking Initiative

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: Aligning with the demands of the new world, Samir K. Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare, introduces 'Modiway - The New Way', an initiative by Modicare.

Transforming the direct-selling industry, Modiway combines cutting-edge, science-backed solutions with boundless entrepreneurial possibilities. It paves the way for financial freedom, holistic well-being, and personal growth. After spearheading India's direct-selling revolution with Modicare in 1996, Samir K. Modi now reimagines the industry once more, inspiring people to embrace 'The New Way.'

Sharing his vision, Samir K. Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare, said, "Modiway, The New Way, is my vision for the future--deeply rooted in purpose, transformation, and lasting impact. This initiative marks the beginning of a movement that prioritizes fitness and holistic well-being while creating meaningful opportunities for people to turn their dreams into reality. With India's entrepreneurial spirit and growing focus on health and wellness, we are poised to drive a nationwide transformation. The increasing demand for high-quality, effective solutions makes this the perfect time to launch and make a lasting impact across the country. We at Modicare, are committed to empowering people across India through innovation and entrepreneurship. Backed by expert advisors and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we are building a community that thrives on good health, purpose, and shared success."

Rooted in this vision, Modiway introduces three dynamic categories:

* Shape Shift: ShapeShift range is a holistic, transformative approach to simplify weight loss & weight management for lasting results.

* Forest Nectar: A collection of products crafted with love and care, designed not only to nourish skin & hair, but to uplift your entire being.

* Soul Chef: A thoughtfully curated smart kitchen solutions inspired by Samir K. Modi's passion for food and the joy of shared experiences. Each product is crafted with comfort and functionality in mind.

India's direct selling industry is on a trajectory of exponential growth, projected to reach Rs. 1 lakh crore by 2033. Within this, the weight management market alone is set to surpass Rs. 3,15,000 crore by 2028, highlighting immense potential for Modiway's health-focused initiatives. As the brand embarks on this transformative new chapter, it is poised to not only elevate lifestyles but also emerge as a leader in the wellness and direct selling space. With the expertise of industry advisors and a commitment to excellence, the brand aims to redefine industry standards and leave a lasting impact.

For almost three decades, Samir K. Modi has been at the forefront of innovation, launching Modicare, India's first direct selling company, and revolutionising the beauty industry with Colorbar Cosmetics. Modiway is his latest endeavour, built on a foundation of visionary change, a vision deeply rooted in purpose, transformation, and lasting impact. It embodies his belief that dreams, when nurtured with passion, have the power to reshape destinies.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, this initiative sparks a transformative movement that places fitness and well-being at its core while unlocking meaningful opportunities for individuals to achieve their dreams. By fostering a culture of health, empowerment, and financial independence, Modiway is reshaping the future of direct selling in India - ensuring that everyone has the chance to grow, thrive, and succeed.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. It has been empowering Indians and changing their lives since 1996. Today, the company has over 60 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 375+ products, 765+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18 Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 55 Modicare Lifestyle Centres and 17000+ Distribution Points.

'Modiway - The New Way' is an initiative by Modicare - one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Modiway offers over 85+ products, 117+ SKUs across 3 categories - Health & Nutrition, Beauty and Kitchen Solutions. In the Health & Nutrition category, the ShapeShift range has products ranging from INR 1,300 to INR 3,200. In the Beauty category, the Forest Nectar range has products ranging from INR 850 to INR 2,000. In the Kitchen Solutions category, the Soul Chef range has products ranging from INR 600 to INR 11,000.

For more information, visit www.modicare.com OR www.modiway.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india

