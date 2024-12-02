Samsung and Cheil India Partner with TVF for the Launch of Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 2: Samsung, alongside agency partner Cheil India, has collaborated with The Viral Fever (TVF) to unveil a delightful series introducing the Galaxy A16 5G. Known for its strong storytelling, TVF has become a go-to for Indian narratives that resonate across a broad audience. With shows that consistently gain high popularity--eight of which are featured in IMDb's Global Top 250 shows--TVF's authentic and relatable characters bring Galaxy A16 5G to life in ways that connect with viewers in both urban and rural India.

TVF's distinctive storytelling style allows audiences to see their own lives reflected on screen. By leveraging this resonance, Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is highlighted as the ideal mass-market device tailored for tier-2 and tier-3 towns. With the launch campaign, TVF introduces a series of short episodes that weave Galaxy A16 5G naturally into daily life scenarios through familiar, beloved characters, showcasing features that fit seamlessly into real, everyday moments.

Galaxy A16 5G showcases Samsung's dedication to innovation, combining advanced features with affordability. With a vivid Super AMOLED display, high-resolution Triple Lens camera, and six years of security updates, it delivers a reliable, secure experience. Equipped with Samsung's defense-grade Knox Vault, and 25W fast charging, it's designed to support users across India-- from metro cities to tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, shared, "Our audience values authenticity, and with Samsung, we found a shared vision to integrate technology in a way that feels natural and engaging. This collaboration showcases Galaxy A16 5G not just as a device but as a companion in daily life, suited for the dynamic needs of users across India."

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India said, "The Galaxy A16 5G is designed to bring Samsung's most advanced features to users across India. With a vibrant Super AMOLED Display, a powerful Triple Camera, enhanced Voice Focus, and 6 gen OS upgrades, this device delivers a premium experience, whether you're capturing moments, enjoying content, or staying up to date. In partnership with TVF, we're amplifying this reach through their popular cast, bringing a relatable, heartwarming storytelling experience to audiences across the country. This collaboration reinforces Samsung's commitment to #GoAwesome by connecting with diverse consumers, enhancing both technology and culture."

Sharing his insights about the campaign, Kaushik Datta (ECD, Cheil India) said, "We had to do influencer marketing, but the challenge was how to cut through the clutter. Take it a notch up. So, we decided to do an exciting content collaboration with TVF, where we turned realistic characters into our 'reel'istic ambassadors. And who could've been a better fit than these beloved characters? And after a lot of 'meeting, meeting', we found ourselves a home in Phulera. Now, no matter who wins the election, we hope to win the popular vote."

