Sansaar Unveils First-Ever Bedding Range & Home Decor Fabric Collections With Powerhouse Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Sansaar, the conscious luxury home furnishings brand by D'Decor, hosted its most expansive and visionary showcase yet, unveiling a new product line for bedding along with new collections of curtains and upholstery. Brand ambassador and powerhouse Ranveer Singh brought his signature, infectious energy to the event that rippled across the showcase.

Having drawn over more than 800 esteemed partners and industry leaders from across the country, this large-format event delivered an immersive experience of Sansaar's next chapter of product and retail expansion with Singh present as the brand ambassador.

The launch of Sansaar's debut bedding line marked a key milestone, reinforcing the brand's commitment to holistic home solutions. By understanding the evolving needs of the modern Indian customer, Sansaar has blended innovation, quality, and design to create a collection that promotes sustainable living and reflects its dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

The exhibit, sprawled across a striking 16,000 square feet at the Jio World Convention Centre, was a masterclass in dramatic storytelling through spatial design. Every element - from the commanding swatch display wall to the oversized chair installation - reflected the brand's design philosophy of mindful innovation and refined luxury. At the heart of the showcase were 1,500 newly launched SKUs, spanning Sansaar's upholstery and curtains, alongside D'Decor Exports' premium rugs and blinds collection.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Sansaar's futuristic franchisee store / Shop-in-Shop (SIS) concept. A full-scale 3D mock-up allowed attendees to explore the format, showcasing how Sansaar's collections integrate into various retail environments. A Virtual Reality walkthrough further enhanced the experience, enabling partners to visualize layout customization and design functionality.

At the helm of Sansaar are sisters Sanjana Arora and Sarah Arora, who carry forward their family's legacy with a shared commitment to evolution, innovation, and quality. With Sarah overseeing product design and digital strategy, and Sanjana leading sales, market expansion, and brand building, Sansaar exemplifies how luxury and sustainability--often seen as opposites--can, in fact, complement each other.

"Our first year has been both ambitious and rewarding. This event was more than a showcase -- it was our way of bringing the Sansaar vision to life for our partners with the presence of our brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. We are excited about what lies ahead as we continue to innovate, grow and deepen our commitment to sustainability," said Sanjana and Sarah.

With a strong retail presence of over 450 outlets and a 35% growth in revenue within its inaugural year, Sansaar is already making significant strides in the industry. The debut of its bedding line and retail formats signals the brand's plans to further diversify and scale, while staying rooted in values of eco-conscious sophistication. Sansaar is poised to become a 500 Cr brand in the next 3 years through strategic market expansion and penetration, with plans for standalone stores and partnerships

The showcase served as a powerful reaffirmation of Sansaar's place at the forefront of India's sustainable home decor movement - uniting craftsmanship, design-forward thinking, and retail innovation under one roof.

