Sanskriti University Receives ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 Award for Pioneering Industry-Oriented Education, Research & Innovation

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19: In a remarkable recognition of educational excellence and industry-driven leadership, The Economic Times has honoured Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, with the prestigious ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 Award. Conferred for Pioneering Industry-Oriented Education with Outstanding Research & Innovation, this accolade further reinforces why Sanskriti University is widely regarded as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University.

Where Industry Meets Education -- A University Built for the Future

Sanskriti University has consistently redefined higher education by integrating industry needs, technology, and real-world skill development into every academic program. From management to engineering, from healthcare to hospitality, students are immersed in an ecosystem where corporate exposure, practical training and innovation-driven learning are the core pillars.

This alignment with real industry requirements is exactly why the university stands out nationwide.

India's Fastest-Growing Startup & Incubation Ecosystem

The university's Incubation & Innovation Centre has evolved into a powerhouse for student entrepreneurship. With startup ignition grants, seed funding pathways, investor networking events, mentor panels, incubation labs and technology accelerators, Sanskriti University actively supports young founders in converting ideas into ventures.

This culture of innovation is one of the strongest reasons the university is celebrated as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University.

Laptop-Enabled Learning: Technology in Every Student's Hand from Day One

In today's digital-first world, Sanskriti University ensures students never fall behind. Flagship programs come with Laptop-Enabled Learning from Day 1, allowing students to work on AI tools, analytics dashboards, coding labs, business simulations, digital marketing platforms and cloud-based systems.

This technological empowerment creates graduates who are industry-ready from day one, distinguishing the university's educational model from traditional institutions.

Industry Certifications That Enhance Employability

The university collaborates with top corporate names like LinkedIn, IBM, L & T, Microsoft, AVAAN, FACE Prep and many more to offer industry-recognized certifications across business analytics, cybersecurity, AI, FinTech, logistics, cloud computing, and digital marketing.

These certifications make Sanskriti University students the first choice for recruiters, and strengthen the institution's reputation as the most industry-integrated university in India.

Global University Partnerships for International Exposure

With strategic collaborations across Europe, Asia and the USA, the university offers dual degree pathways, student exchange programs, joint research and global immersion opportunities.

This international exposure ensures that students develop the global mindset required by modern industries -- another pillar supporting its title as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University.

Research, Innovation & NEP 2020 Excellence

The Economic Times award highlights the university's commitment to research-led innovation, interdisciplinary education, entrepreneurial culture, and NEP-aligned flexible learning.

By integrating multidisciplinary learning + skill development + industry partnerships, Sanskriti University is delivering the model of education that NEP 2020 envisioned for India's future.

Placement Excellence Backed by Industry-Driven Training

The university's strong placement record is powered by its Corporate Resource Center, which provides aptitude training, communication skills, corporate etiquette sessions, AI-based interview simulations and internship pipelines.

Leading companies across IT, management, healthcare, engineering, aviation and hospitality recruit Sanskriti University graduates -- because they are industry-ready, not just degree-holders.

Why Sanskriti University Truly Deserves the Title -- India's Leading Industry-Oriented University

This prestigious ET Young Industry Leaders 2025 Award is not merely an honour -- it is a validation of the university's consistent efforts to integrate industry, innovation, mentorship, technology and global exposure into every aspect of learning.

From startup funding to laptop-enabled learning, from corporate certifications to global collaborations, from research excellence to strong placements, Sanskriti University continues to set benchmarks for how higher education should evolve.

And that is exactly why Sanskriti University is celebrated across India as the Leading Industry-Oriented University -- a place where education meets innovation, and innovation creates leaders.

