Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,160; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,43,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,310.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,30,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,31,210 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,70,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,87,100.

US gold eased on Tuesday, a day after breaching $4,600/ounce for the first time ever, as investors booked profits amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,576.79 per ounce as of 0134 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,629.94 on Monday. US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6 per cent to $4,585.40.

Spot silver shed 1.6 per cent to $83.62 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $86.22 on Monday.

Spot platinum lost 2.5 per cent to $2,283.95 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29. Palladium slid 3.7 per cent to $1,774.44 per ounce.

(with inputs from Reuters)