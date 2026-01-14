Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Groww, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, and Den Networks are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

stock market, BSE

Indian equity benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on a cautious note on Wednesday as investors turned selective amid the Q3FY26 earnings season

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, and Den Networks are among 25 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q3FY26.
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include HDB Financial Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, Plastiblends India, Indosolar, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 results highlights

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 390 crore for Q3FY26, compared with Rs 326.65 crore in the same period last year, aided by a strong rebound in investment income despite muted premium growth.
 
 
Net investment income during the quarter stood at Rs 10,745.64 crore, a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 7,905.93 crore reported in Q3FY25.
 
The insurer’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 3.57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,525 crore. APE represents the total of annualised first-year regular premiums along with 10 per cent of single premiums.

However, net premium income edged lower to Rs 11,809.26 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 12,261.4 crore a year earlier, reflecting subdued premium traction during the quarter. 

Market overview for January 14

Indian equity benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on a cautious note on Wednesday as investors turned selective amid the Q3FY26 earnings season.
 
Market sentiment remained subdued due to worsening geopolitical tensions and continued uncertainty over a potential US–India trade agreement, which capped any meaningful upside.
 
The BSE Sensex was trading around the 83,520 mark, down 107 points or 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty50 hovered near 25,713, lower by 19 points or 0.07 per cent.
 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.1 per cent, whereas the Nifty SmallCap index outperformed, rising 0.22 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3FY26 results on January 14
  1. Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Money Ltd
  3. Bits Ltd
  4. Cian Healthcare Ltd
  5. Den Networks Ltd
  6. Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd
  7. Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
  8. HDB Financial Services Ltd
  9. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
  10. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd
  11. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
  12. Infosys Ltd
  13. Indian Overseas Bank
  14. International Travel House Ltd
  15. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
  16. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  17. Pan India Corporation Ltd
  18. Plastiblends India Ltd-$
  19. Rama Phosphates Ltd
  20. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
  21. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd
  22. Union Bank of India
  23. Virtual Global Education Ltd
  24. Indosolar Ltd
  25. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
 

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

