The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the much-awaited Class 10 annual regular examination results for 2025. The board has also confirmed that Class 12 results will be announced later today, January 14, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation among students across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Class 10 winter session examinations of JKBOSE began on November 6, 2025, and were held across designated centres. The exams concluded on November 27, 2025, bringing the winter session to an end.

How to download JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025?

· Go to the official website at jkbose.nic.in

· Press on the ‘Result’ tab or on the Latest Notification ribbon

· Press on the link for JKBOSE result 2025 Winter Zone or Oct/Nov session

· In the login window, fill in your details and submit to log in

· JKBOSE Exam 2026 Result will be showcased

· Verify your details and download it.

Official statement on JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025

To avoid heavy traffic disruptions on the official webpage, board officials have confirmed to local media that the results will be released in phases. As reported by Greater Kashmir, an official stated, "We are planning to declare the result between 10 am and 11 am."

Reactions from instructors, parents, and children in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh will be gathered. Additionally, we will get in touch with the top scorers of the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results in 2026 to hear about their achievements, study techniques, and goals for the future. Future batches will be motivated by their accomplishments.

Official Press Conference by JKBOSE Chairman

The JKBOSE Chairman is scheduled to speak to the media in a formal press conference following the announcement of both sets of results. The official pass rates for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th results of 2026 will be discussed in this briefing, together with an analysis of the general performance patterns for this year.

Along with congratulating the chosen candidates, the chairman will lay out the formal next steps. These will include the formal procedure for requesting a reevaluation or a photocopy of answer scripts, as well as the comprehensive timetable for distributing original mark sheets to schools. Important quotes and highlights from this speech will be posted here right away.

Re-evaluation Process of JKBOSE Board Results

The JKBOSE will formally announce the re-evaluation or scrutiny process for students who want their answer scripts evaluated. The board's primary academic website, jkbose.nic.in, will issue a comprehensive official notification that includes the start date, deadline, applicable fees, and the entire online application process.