SAPL wins the "Innovation Supplier of the Year" award from Becton Dickinson

New Delhi [India], February 12: In a momentous achievement, Smile Automation has been honored with the esteemed title of "Innovation Supplier of the Year" by Becton Dickinson (BD), a global leader in medical technology with a Head Office in the USA and branches all over the world.

This award recognizes Smile Automation's exceptional commitment to innovation, superior performance, continuous improvement, and outstanding customer service throughout the year 2022.

Commendation for Outstanding Service

This award from a global leader like BD which selects the best suppliers from all suppliers worldwide, for various services and products, highlights the SAPL commitment to Customer Service.

This recognition is not just a commendation for outstanding service but a testament to our commitment to enabling our customers to advance the world of health.

SAPL has played a pivotal role in supporting BD's purpose to reach the market and reward the distributors, and this award affirms our position as a reliable partner for companies in the healthcare industry.

Evaluation among Global Suppliers

The BD Supplier Recognition Program meticulously evaluates suppliers from all over the world based on the product, and service as well as other considerations such as helping BD to achieve their objectives, Security, and commitment to Green Earth.

Based on all these parameters, SAPL emerged as one of the shortlisted suppliers for detailed evaluation for the 2022 Innovation Supplier of the Year award.

The selection process involving various criteria mentioned above makes this recognition a true reflection of our company's commitment to excellence.

Zylem Software and ProClaimz: Catalysts of Success

At the heart of this achievement lie our flagship Software products -- Zylem Software and ProClaimz. These software solutions, enabled by the excellent support team, have not only met but exceeded the expectations set by BD.

Zylem Software, with its innovative approach to secondary sales management, and ProClaimz, revolutionizing scheme and claim management, have been major contributing factors to BD's outreach in 2022.

Celebrating Excellence and Continuous Improvement

This honor is not merely a feather in our cap; it is a celebration of the dedication and hard work exhibited by every member of the SAPL team. It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to continuous improvement and customer service.

The award serves as motivation to further enhance our products and services, setting even higher standards for the coming years.

Gratitude and Commitment

We would like to express gratitude to BD for giving us the opportunity to serve and then with a pat on our back awarding us such recognition.

We consider it both an honor and a responsibility to continue delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service. This recognition fuels our determination to uphold the highest standards of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

We would like to thank all our customers who gave us an opportunity to offer our solution and then prove the efficacy of our services over the years.

Looking Forward

As we celebrate this significant achievement, we remain focused on the future. Smile Automation is committed to further strengthening its partnership with BD and to continue providing innovative solutions that contribute to the advancement of healthcare on a global scale.

In conclusion, the "2022 Innovation Supplier of the Year" award is not just a recognition of past accomplishments but a promise for the future. Smile Automation is poised to take on new challenges, explore innovative avenues, and contribute to the continued success of BD and the healthcare industry at large.

