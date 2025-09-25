Sarala Birla University to Host Eastern India's First Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in Partnership with MediSim VR

NewsVoir

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 25: In a decisive step to reimagine healthcare education, Mahadevi Birla Institute of Nursing and Clinical Technology at Sarala Birla University (SBU), Ranchi, will host Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in partnership with MediSim VR. The Centre--to be set up on SBU's campus--will act as a pioneering hub for integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) into nursing education, shaping a new generation of globally competitive healthcare professionals.

The announcement follows a breakthrough seminar conducted by MediSim VR at Sarala Birla University, where the Vice Chancellor, nursing leadership, faculty, and students experienced first-hand how immersive technologies are redefining the future of healthcare training. The university's leadership responded with overwhelming support and will be signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Centre at SBU.

The Center of Excellence at Sarala Birla University will serve as a state-first and region-first VR hub, equipping nursing students with simulation-based training that enhances clinical competence within a short period of usage of this AI-VR, improves decision-making skills, and helps them interact with virtual patients in the right manner. This initiative of SBU will contribute to accelerating the transformational vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the integration of frontier technologies to build world-class, future-ready learning ecosystems.

Prof. (Dr.) Jeganathan Chockalingam, Vice Chancellor, Sarala Birla University, said, "Sarala Birla University is proud to initiate measures towards establishing Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience in partnership with MediSim VR. This initiative directly reflects NEP 2020's progressive vision and places our students at the forefront of healthcare innovation. By embracing AI and VR with MediSim VR's expertise, we are not just enhancing learning--we are shaping the future of healthcare towards a developed India. This Centre will be a model that other institutions across India and beyond can emulate."

Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-founder and CEO, MediSim VR, said, "This partnership with Sarala Birla University is not just a regional milestone--it's a national statement on the future of healthcare education. By embedding AI and VR in nursing training, we are closing skill gaps, advancing experiential learning, and building resilient healthcare systems. India, through initiatives like this, is signalling its intent to lead the world in technology-driven healthcare education and workforce transformation."

The Center of Excellence at SBU is envisioned as a scalable model for India, with MediSim VR and the university committed to replicating similar centres across other regions. By embedding immersive technologies at the institutional level, India is accelerating its shift towards experiential, technology-enabled healthcare education and consolidating its position as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

