SAS and Jaypee Business School Collaborate to Launch MBA Program in AI & Data Science

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: India's rapid push toward a digitally powered economy has created an urgent need for talent that can work confidently with AI. However, the supply of skilled professionals isn't keeping pace with demand, widening the talent gap. Aiming to bridge this divide through academic-industry collaboration, SAS, a global leader in data and AI, has partnered with Jaypee Business School (JBS) to launch a specialized postgraduate program - MBA in AI & Data Science - designed to prepare industry-ready professionals for India's fast-evolving digital and analytics-led ecosystem.

This collaboration brings together SAS's industry-leading analytics and AI capabilities with Jaypee Business School's strong academic foundation to deliver a curriculum that blends theory with hands-on, real-world application. The program is set to equip students with the skills required to drive data-led decision-making, enterprise analytics, and AI-enabled business transformation.

Under the partnership, students will gain hands-on access to SAS software through structured lab sessions and capstone projects, along with opportunities to earn globally recognized SAS certifications. The program also offers exposure to practical business challenges through internships, workshops, and guest lectures delivered by SAS experts. In addition, the collaboration will enable joint research initiatives in artificial intelligence and machine learning, fostering innovation and deeper academic-industry engagement.

Prof. Anubha Vashisht, Director of Jaypee Business School, said, "This collaboration enables the integration of globally recognized SAS tools and platforms into the curriculum, ensuring strong practical exposure. Students benefit from hands-on learning, real-world business case applications, and access to SAS certifications including global certifications. The tie-up bridges the gap between management education and advanced data-driven decision-making, significantly enhancing students' employability and preparing them for leadership roles in the AI- and analytics-driven economy".

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director - Education, SAS Asia Pacific, added, "Organizations today need professionals who can move seamlessly from data to decisions and apply agentic thinking in real-word business contexts. By integrating SAS analytics and AI into this MBA program, our collaboration with Jaypee Business School will help students innovate with confidence and contribute meaningfully, right from day one."

As India accelerates its digital transformation, academic-industry collaborations such as this play a critical role in ensuring graduates are equipped not only with technical proficiency, but also with the business acumen and real-world perspective required to thrive in the rapidly evolving field of data and AI.

About Jaypee Business School (JBS)

Jaypee Business School (JBS), a constituent of Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (Deemed University), is one of the fastest-growing management schools in India. Established in 2007 as the visionary initiative of the Hon'ble Founder Chancellor, Shri Jaiprakash Gaur Ji, JBS has evolved into a premier destination for future-ready business education.

With AICTE approval, NAAC 'A' accreditation, and a modern, technology-enabled campus, JBS offers a learning experience that blends academic rigour with real-world relevance. Its programs are powered by Harvard case studies, cutting-edge curriculum design, simulation tools, NSE Smart Labs, and advanced business analytics platforms--ensuring graduates are equipped with industry-ready skills.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

