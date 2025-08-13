SatSure Joins Pixxel, PierSight, and Dhruva Space as the Winning Consortium for IN-SPACe led Public-Private Partnership for India's EO Constellation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a historic move for the country, a private Indian consortium will deliver the nation's first Earth Observation Satellite System (EOSS), a 12-satellite network to be developed over the next four to five years with an investment of more than ₹1,200 crores. SatSure Joins India's First Indigenous Private EO Constellation to Deliver Sovereign-Ready, End-to-End Decision Intelligence Solutions.

Key Highlights:

* ₹1,200 crore EO-PPP programme awarded by IN-SPACe to build India's first fully-indigenous, fully-commercial satellite constellation comprising of 12 multi-sensor satellites to be built and operated by the consortium led by Pixxel Space, with SatSure, Dhruva Space, and PierSight as strategic partners, ushering in a new era of privately built sovereign earth observation capacity for India.

* These satellites will be deployed over the next three to five years, integrating panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads for unmatched sensing capabilities.

* SatSure will be contributing two satellites in this consortium, with its novel optical and multi-spectral wide swath imager developed by its subsidiary KaleidEO.

The consortium of SatSure, Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space has been awarded to build, operate, and commercialize a constellation of Earth Observation (EO) satellite under the Earth Observation Public-Private-Partnership (EO-PPP) programme announced by IN-SPACe.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, highlighted how the programme reflects a structural shift in India's space industry, and said, "This initiative signals the coming of age of India's private space industry in the space sector. It demonstrates the capability and confidence of Indian companies to lead large-scale, technologically advanced, and commercially viable space missions that serve both national and global markets. The EO-PPP model fosters an ecosystem where public and private capabilities reinforce each other to drive growth, innovation, and self-reliance."

Prateep Basu, Co-founder & CEO, SatSure said, "We are excited to have received this opportunity from IN-SPACe in contributing to building India's sovereign capabilities in the domain of satellite Earth observation and data intelligence. Together, with Pixxel Space, PierSight, and Dhruva Space, we have ensured that not only do we provide the most comprehensive solution for India's domestic EO needs, but also usher in a new era of private sector collaboration to achieve the monumental vision that IN-SPACe set for the growth of the Indian private space industry. SatSure, with its subsidiary KaleidEO, will be contributing by commercializing its novel optical and multi-spectral payload that provides high coverage at sub-meter spatial resolution. I believe this is a milestone not just for India's space story, but for how EO technology can deliver meaningful, measurable value to users across different industries."

The EO-PPP programme will deploy a constellation of 12 multi-sensor satellites over the next three to five years, built and operated by Pixxel Space as the lead, and integrating panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and SAR payload to deliver unmatched sovereign Earth Intelligence for India, while building for the world.

Awais Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Pixxel, said, "Dhruva Space's expertise in satellite platforms and mission operations, paired with Pixxel's leadership in hyperspectral imaging and spacecraft manufacturing, SatSure's strength in geospatial analytics, and PierSight's advanced SAR and maritime monitoring capabilities, creates a partnership with truly complementary strengths. Together, we're building a fully indigenous EO system that will deliver unmatched versatility for national priorities and global applications, and showcase the depth and capability of India's private Space sector."

Sanjay Nekkanti, Co-founder & CEO, Dhruva Space, comments, "Dhruva Space is thrilled to join forces in this watershed initiative. Our upcoming 280,000 sq ft state-of-the-art spacecraft manufacturing complex in Telangana will substantially augment our high-throughput manufacturing, assembly, integration, and test (AIT) capacity, enabling rapid delivery of bespoke satellites and mission-critical subsystems. Complementing this is Dhruva Space's capability to deliver turnkey Ground Segment infrastructure, ensuring secure, seamless operations across the EO constellation lifecycle. By integrating these competencies with the domain expertise of our consortium partners, we are positioned to deliver a resilient, end-to-end EO architecture that addresses strategic requirements while meeting global commercial benchmarks."

"SAR makes the constellation operational 24/7 in all weather conditions. Our role is to deliver radar-first, analysis-ready products with low latency, so agencies and enterprises get alerts and evidence, not just raw data," adds Gaurav Seth, Co-founder & CEO, PierSight.

This landmark EO-PPP initiative not only cements India's position as a leader in space-powered solutions but also establishes a robust foundation for a sovereign Earth Intelligence ecosystem. Beyond contributing the optical multispectral satellites, SatSure's expertise in Artificial Intelligence led imagery interpretation, integration, and automation for translating satellite data to decision insights is a key component for moving the global industry from simply observing the planet to making informed, impactful decisions at scale.

About SatSure

SatSure is one of the world's leading Earth Intelligence companies, delivering analytics-ready data products that enable contextual, industry-specific solutions at global scale. By combining Earth Observation (EO) Data - satellite imagery, LiDAR and aerial imagery with advanced technology - remote sensing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, we go beyond raw data to deliver decision intelligence--actionable insights that solve real-world challenges across sectors. With capabilities spanning both downstream analytics and upstream satellite infrastructure through its wholly-owned subsidiary KaleidEO, which is building optical, multi-spectral, high resolution payloads, SatSure delivers end-to-end EO solutions that are scalable, accessible, and operationally meaningful.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is a space data company and spacecraft manufacturer redefining Earth observation with hyperspectral imaging. With the successful launch of its first three commercial hyperspectral satellites, Fireflies, Pixxel is building a constellation of 18-24 satellites designed for a daily revisit frequency anywhere on Earth. This constellation will deliver the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral imagery, enabling industries to detect, monitor, and predict critical global phenomena across agriculture, oil and gas, mining, environment, and other sectors with 50x richer detail than conventional satellites.

About Dhruva Space

Dhruva Space Private Limited is a full-stack Space Engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India. The company is active across Space, Launch, and Ground segments and supports Civilian and Defense clients worldwide.

Dhruva Space offers Satellite/s coupled with Earth Station/s and Launch Service/s as an integrated solution or individually as technology solutions to power Space-based applications on Earth and beyond.

About PierSight

PierSight is creating a persistent and dynamic view of all human activity at sea. This will be powered by a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites, which enable precise tracking of each and every marine asset. PierSight's solutions will serve shipping, insurance, Defence, coastguard, oil & gas, and other organizations that rely on maritime intelligence.

