SATYA MicroCapital Launches Free-of-Cost Telemedicine & E-Clinic Service to Bridge the Healthcare Gap for Underserved Communities

New Delhi [India], June 29: Owing to the dearth of affordable healthcare infrastructure in India due to which underserved communities are unable to readily access immediate healthcare facilities, SATYA MicroCapital Limited in association with M-Swasth has launched free-of-cost Telemedicine & E-Clinic Service. It is usually a challenge for people living in rural, semi-rural & semi urban areas to visit hospitals and consult doctors for their non-emergency medical issues. At present this initiative will supplement medical support to more than 70 lac people entailing clients, employees of SATYA and their family members.

Telemedicine Service will help SATYA's clients, and their respective family members to easily connect with a network of general physicians and specialist doctors remotely over a call through their registered mobile numbers for their non-emergency medical needs along with acquiring general information related to any disease.

On the other hand, e-Clinic is essentially launched for providing affordable healthcare consultation services to people in remote areas and will be operated by a Community Health Facilitator (CHF). The CHF will take a note of all medical parameters of the patient visiting the clinic and will then facilitate a video-call or voice call via a Laptop/Tablet Doctors. Once the consultation process is completed, automatic follow-up will also take place through a cloud based digital application, which will also maintain medical records of the patients. Through this initiative of SATYA & M-SWASTH, people will be able to receive completely free of cost Digital OPD and Healthcare facilities through extensive network of experienced MBBS Doctors.

Sharing his thoughts, Vivek Tiwari (MD, CEO & CIO - SATYA MicroCapital Limited) stated, "Our aim is to empower people and for this, we realize the importance of basic health services. Health is undoubtedly considered as an elementary aspect of one's good life quality. This collaboration with M-SWASTH has the potential to revolutionize healthcare accessibility for marginalized populations, offering them quality medical care regardless of their financial constraints. We are certain that this service will reach more than 1 crore people living at the bottom of the pyramid in the coming two years. Additionally, this also signifies a significant step towards addressing healthcare disparities and improving overall health outcomes. We at SATYA feel proud that by embracing technology and removing financial barriers, this collaboration will not only empower individuals to take charge of their health and well-being but will also ultimately contribute to a more equitable and inclusive healthcare system."

Neeraj Maheshwari (CEO - M-SWASTH) said, "We are excited to collaborate with SATYA MicroCapital to address the healthcare needs of underserved communities. This partnership is a significant step towards making quality medical care accessible and affordable for all, ensuring 'Sanrakshan Swasthaya Suraksha'--good health for everyone, regardless of their circumstances. It's a big day for us as we take this monumental step towards a healthier future for everyone."

Established in October 2016, and headquartered in the capital city of New Delhi, SATYA initiated the course of its operational journey in January 2017. With the foremost and fundamental goal of empowering rural women, both digitally and financially, SATYA has come a long way since its incorporation. Since then, the company has registered an impressive growth by achieving an Assets Under Management (AUM) value of more than Rs 6,000 Crores. The organization's firm belief in modern technology and its potential to increase efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance overall customer experience is apparent in its adoption of the most cutting-edge innovations to power its operations. SATYA has established its terrestrial footprints via an operational network of 650+ branches in nearly 55,000 villages across 25 states.

At present, SATYA is furnishing its affordable micro credit services to more than 18 lakhs women entrepreneurs from rural and semi-urban areas who are excluded from traditional banking channels. SATYA is integrally concentrated towards building their financial capacity and ability to grow to financial self-sufficiency. The taskforce of more than 7000+ employees are playing an intrinsic role in SATYA's ongoing growth trajectory. In addition to yielding financial aid to unbanked sections of the population, SATYA MicroCapital consistently associates with institutions of the same wavelength to disseminate the importance of digital and financial literacy in rural areas.

M-SWASTH provides comprehensive health coverage, focusing on low-income and emerging middle-class populations, aligning with our vision of Digital Health Inclusion for All. M-Swasth offers a full range of cost-effective digital health products that benefit customers throughout their health journey. Our high-tech yet high-touch business model serves both online (web, apps) and offline (feature phones, GSM-based) service models.

Our offerings include E-Clinics which runs on phygital model operated by qualified nursing staff (ANM/GNM) with key vital tests. These E-Clinics enable video consultations by our in-house team of qualified doctors (minimum MBBS), basic health vital checks, and provide Schedule O medicines in remote locations, making healthcare accessible to village residents. We are present in 520 districts, 22 states and have established 3000+ E-Clinics to date.

With over 95 lakhs and 50 lakh doctor consultations, 60 per cent of them are women, M-SWASTH is committed to ensuring healthcare is a right for all.

