SBI Life Insurance presents 'Beyond the Boundary'; a unique storytelling initiative to honour and encourage cricket fans to keep their dreams alive

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private insurance companies, launched a thought-provoking novel initiative 'Beyond The Boundary' in collaboration with Tape A Tale to honour cricket enthusiasts by conceptualizing a platform to narrate inspiring fan stories. The novel initiative blends the passion of cricket with the art of storytelling. This unique gathering aimed to place the spotlight on the untold stories of cricket fanatics who continue to balance between their individual aspiration i.e. the love for cricket & their familial responsibilities.

The line-up of fans included the famous cricket presenter, Mayanti Langer; businessman and celebrated cricket memorabilia collector, Rohan Pate; Sports Content & Strategy at leading sports app, Shirshendu Roy; Sports anchor, Tanya Purohit; Social Worker, Subhankar Paul; Architect & Stadium Designer, Chanpreet Singh and few others from diverse walks of life. These individuals, chosen for their unique stories, exemplify the spirit of 'Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye' a message integral to SBI Life's commitment to empowering individuals to pursue their dreams & aspirations. These individuals are not only cricket fans but have managed to carve a niche for themselves while fulfilling their individual aspirations, family's needs & professional goals.

Sharing views on the significance of the event, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications, and CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "Cricket in India is more than just a sport; it is a religion for millions of fans. While the players are worshiped like heroes, it is equally important to recognize the cricket fans, as they play a crucial role in the success & popularity of this sport. Thus, in an effort to honor these fans of cricket, SBI Life conceptualized a novel initiative 'Beyond The Boundary' in association with Tape A Tale; providing a platform to enable them to narrate inspirational stories about their tryst with cricket, albeit outside the pitch. 'Beyond the Boundary' is an enabler for every cricket fan to continue to relentlessly pursue their dreams." He further added, "The narratives showcased are not merely tales of cricket; they transcend boundaries, representing stories of determination, perseverance, and the perfect balance between pursuing individual dreams and fulfilling familial responsibilities. This initiative clearly aligns with our brand core 'Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye' with every cricket enthusiast who dares to dream. We hope to inspire the cricketing fans across the nation to dream big and pursue them responsibly by facilitating platforms that give voice to the unsung heroes and showcase their compelling stories."

SBI Life's 'Beyond the Boundary', a novel initiative in collaboration with Tape A Tale, seeks to showcase the transformative power of cricket in India by placing the limelight on the cricket enthusiasts and their unique autobiographical storytelling. More than 500 audience attended the event that took place in Mumbai. To further amplify the performances and efforts, various social media platforms of SBI Life & Tape A Tale will be leveraged to reach maximum audience across the country; supported by other Digital & PR activities.

About SBI Life Insurance:

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,028 offices, 24,060 employees, a large and productive network of about 243,590 agents, 74 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,714.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2023)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358022/SBI_Life_Beyond_Boundary.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)