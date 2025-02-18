Schneider Electric is the 'Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor' of ELECRAMA 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will be the 'Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor' of ELECRAMA 2025. This partnership was forged in 2023, and this is the second consecutive edition in which Schneider Electric is the Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor for this prestigious event.

ELECRAMA is the flagship exhibition of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) and the World's Largest Electrical and allied electronics show. Schneider Electric Group presence at ELECRAMA 2025 includes presence of brands like Schneider Electric, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, AVEVA, eTAP among others. The two largest exhibition booths at this event will feature the Schneider Electric and Lauritz Knudsen brands, respectively.

As part of the group's '2 Brands 2 Sales' model in India, Schneider Electric and Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation will showcase a wide range of innovative products and solutions for various applications and segments to drive a more connected and sustainable India powered by innovation and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India & MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "At Schneider Electric, sustainability is not just a goal; it's the heart of our mission and a core part of our culture. Schneider Electric has been consistently ranked as the world's most sustainable company, and we are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that harmonize progress with sustainability. At ELECRAMA 2025,' we are geared up to present our cutting-edge solutions and technologies across Grid & Infra, Buildings, Data Centers, Homes, and industries. This includes the showcase of brands like Schneider Electric, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, AVEVA, eTAP, and more. Our focus will be on demonstrating how our innovative products and solutions can drive the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future, ultimately paving the way for achieving net-zero goals by 2070."

Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing & Chief Marketing Officer of Schneider Electric India, added, "We are thrilled to announce our largest presence at ELECRAMA 2025. This event presents an exceptional opportunity for us to highlight our cutting-edge products and solutions aimed at fostering a more connected and sustainable future for India. Our '2 Brands 2 Sales' strategy enables us to effectively meet diverse customer needs, making this event a vital platform for engaging with customers, industry leaders, and stakeholders. Our participation underscores our dedication to advancing progress and sustainability, and we eagerly anticipate making a meaningful impact at ELECRAMA 2025."

Along with large exhibition booths, the group will also be rolling out an integrated marketing campaign to connect and engage with a diverse target audience during this event.

Schneider Electric - Hall No - 9,

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation - Hall No. 16

India Expo Mart, Greater Noida

Schneider Electric has been named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. Schneider Electric previously topped this annual list of the most sustainable publicly listed companies, generating annual revenues of over $1bn in 2021. This unique achievement underlines Schneider's long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

