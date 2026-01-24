Schneider Electric Powers Trilight Homes

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has collaborated with The Trilight, a luxury residential group known for its uncompromising approach to design, engineering, and long-term value creation. This collaboration reflects Schneider Electric's commitment to powering India's residential sector with intelligent, efficient, and future-ready home solutions--bringing smart living to the heart of modern homes. It also reinforces Trilight's intent to partner exclusively with global leaders whose standards align with the group's commitment to precision and enduring quality.

As part of the collaboration, Schneider Electric will provide a range of home electrical and automation solutions tailored to Trilight's requirements. This includes the Wiser 2.0 home automation and energy management solution, along with Unica Pure switch ranges designed to deliver luxury, aesthetics, and energy efficiency.

As India's residential customers become more discerning and expect higher levels of comfort, safety, and intelligence in their homes, developers are increasingly collaborating with technology leaders to bring advanced product portfolios closer to the market.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ms. Sumati Sahgal, Vice President - Home Solutions, Schneider Electric India, said, "Our association with Trilight reflects our shared belief that modern homes must combine design efficiency with intelligent technology. Schneider Electric's goal is to make every residence safer, smarter, and more energy-efficient. Working with Trilight, which prioritizes thoughtful design and long-term value, enables us to support the next generation of connected homes in India."

Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy and Mr. Sanjay Gulabani, Managing Partners Trilight said, "At Trilight, our focus has always been on building homes that remain relevant, reliable, and intuitive over time. Technology is not an add-on for us; it is part of the foundation. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric allows us to integrate globally proven systems that enhance everyday living while meeting our long-term standards of performance and safety"

Trilight's development philosophy is anchored in clarity of vision, control over execution, and accountability at every stage--from land ownership to final delivery. This philosophy aligns closely with Schneider Electric's focus on enabling safe, efficient, and sustainable energy systems across residential buildings.

The partnership reflects Schneider Electric's broader efforts to support the real estate industry through practical, scalable, and sustainable technologies. By collaborating with developers, architects, and design partners, the company continues to enable the growth of smart, energy-efficient homes across India.

With this collaboration, The Trilight continues to strengthen its commitment to creating future-ready residences that reflect the group's larger vision of thoughtful luxury and lasting value.

