Schneider Electric Wins contract to Automate India's Largest Water Treatment plant in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that it has been awarded the contract to automate India's largest Water Treatment Plant in Bhandup, Mumbai. The plant, which processes 2000 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water daily, will be instrumental in advancing the Government of Maharashtra's mission to provide potable water to 22 million inhabitants.

At present, four percent of wastewater in Maharashtra is recycled, largely attributed to the use of obsolete technologies. To tackle this challenge, the extensive automation of wastewater processes is imperative to minimize waste, elevate water recyclability, and boost overall efficiency.

Once executed and operational, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure solutions will power and automate the Bhandup plant's processes, thereby ensuring secure, and significantly efficient operations.

Schneider Electric's involvement commenced during the inspection stage in the project, collaborating closely with India's largest Water Treatment Plant with the company facilitating seamless integration of its digital solutions. This encompassed the utilization of EcoStruxure Power and Process automation solutions, which include the EcoStruxure Process Expert M580-EPA Automation platform, Altivar Process Drives, PRISMA LV panel boards, Power Quality solution, Easergy relays, Transformers, MV switchboards, and UPS solutions. These efforts culminated in the delivery of a resilient and efficient water treatment solution.

Speaking about this project, Mr. Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said "Amidst accelerating water demand in India, the need for sustainable water management has never been more pronounced. Recognizing this urgency, Schneider Electric is committed towards providing advanced digital solutions for the water and wastewater sector. This initiative underscores our deep-rooted commitment to contribute to transformative projects that significantly enhance efficiency, reliability, and long-term sustainability. Automation stands as the linchpin for future-proofing India's water needs, making such endeavours crucial for addressing the pressing water challenges in the country and ensuring a sustainable future for all."

Highlighting the pivotal role of automation in safeguarding India's future water requirements, Arvind Kakru, Vice President - Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India, stated, "Schneider Electric is steadfast in propelling sustainability in India through the rapid integration of digital technologies and sustainable solutions. This groundbreaking project not only establishes a new standard for upcoming water treatment endeavours but also reinforces our footprint in India. Through the deployment of our EcoStruxure solutions, we have successfully automated the plant, ensuring operations that prioritize safety, reliability, and high efficiency while effectively meeting the needs of millions of residents. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to playing a crucial role in alleviating India's water challenges."

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yogen Lal, CEO - Water, Welspun Enterprises, said, "We are proud to be at the forefront of building India's largest water treatment facility, a critical step towards ensuring potable water for millions of residents in Mumbai. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and industrial automation, enables us to integrate best-in-class automation solutions that significantly enhance operational efficiency and reliability. This landmark project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable infrastructure and innovative solutions, as we work together to set new benchmarks in water management sector and actively support BMC's mission to revolutionize water accessibility in the region."

This project will establish the plant as the largest single water treatment complex of around 4500 MLD and seamlessly integrating with Schneider Electric's existing Water Command and Control Centre. It is a continuation of Schneider Electric's support to the Ministry of Jal Shakti's efforts to accelerate the technology adoption for sustainable water management in India.

