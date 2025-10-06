SCMHRD Receives the AACSB Re-Accreditation Certificate at a Ceremony on October 1, 2025

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted a formal ceremony on 1st October 2025 to celebrate the presentation of the AACSB re-accreditation certificate. The certificate was handed over by Mr. Prathap Das, Regional Head - South Asia, AACSB, reaffirming SCMHRD's global standing in management education.

AACSB accreditation, regarded as the gold standard in business education, is held by less than six percent of business schools worldwide. The re-accreditation highlights SCMHRD's commitment to academic excellence, impactful research, and preparing future-ready leaders. Out of approximately 5000 + B-Schools in India, only 24 B-Schools have her the prestigious AACSB accreditation. SCMHRD was accredited in 2020 and now re-accredited in 2025.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director, SCMHRD, said, "I have been a part of the entire journey of AACSB Accreditation at SCMHRD, from it's membership in 2014 to the Accreditation in 2020 and now Re-accreditation 2025. This achievement is a recognition of not only our academic processes, but a testimony to the commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni in upholding global standards in management education."

Having first earned this accolade by SCMHRD in 2020, this renewed recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class quality education, said Dr.Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University.

Mr. Prathap Das, Regional Head, South Asia at AACSB shared his insights on global management education and AACSB's vision and Congratulated the SCMHRD team for this prestigious milestone, of not just being the 1st in Pune to be accredited but also Re-accredited now.

About SCMHRD

Established in 1993, SCMHRD is one of India's premier business schools, known for creating world-class leaders and entrepreneurs. It offers three MBA programmes -- MBA (HR, Marketing, Finance, Operations), MBA Business Analytics, and MBA Infrastructure Development & Management.

As one of the select Indian institutes accredited by AACSB, SCMHRD emphasizes experiential learning, ethical leadership, and strong industry integration. With its focus on holistic development and cutting-edge curriculum, the institute continues to produce graduates who are not just job-ready, but career-ready leaders of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.scmhrd.edu

