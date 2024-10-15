Scybers Earns Google Cloud SecOps Service Delivery Expertise for 24x7SOC Proficiency

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Scybers recently announced that has it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud SecOps Delivery Partner Expertise designation for its global Security Operations Center (SOC) capability. This designation of expertise places Scybers among the few organizations globally recognized for having demonstrated the required depth of Google Chronicle SecOps delivery expertise through successful client engagements with certified cybersecurity expert teams. Achieving Google Cloud SecOps Delivery Partner Expertise designation means that Scybers has demonstrated strong capabilities in implementing and onboarding customers to Modern Security Operations (SOC) services with Google Chronicle SecOps. Scybers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, powered by Google Chronicle SecOps platform, enables security teams to reduce the time to detect and respond to cyber threats 24x7. It combines the advanced threat detection capabilities of Google Chronicle SecOps with deep contextual and domain knowledge of Scybers front-line security experts in financial services and high-tech industries to enable threat-informed continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response.

This is a testament to the top-tier proficiency of the global cybersecurity expert team of Scybers and their continued dedication to delivering world-class managed detection and response (MDR) services using Google Chronicle SecOps tech stack including SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, VirusTotal, and Mandiant Threat Intelligence and our Modern Security Operations Delivery model based on industry leading Atonomics Security Operations (ASO) Framework to ensure our customers attain high efficacy and efficiency in threat detection and response.

This recognition in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program reinforces Scybers' status as a trusted and reliable partner for organizations looking to realize immediate and ongoing value from Google Chronicle SecOps solutions. Partners that have earned Expertise, Specialization, and solution designations have the Google-validated skills to help you achieve your goals.

By partnering with Scybers, you gain access to a team of Google Security Operations and Engineering specialists and leadiedge security operations practices that are at the forefront of the field. Scybers experts can help you operate fully managed or co-managed 24x7 Security Operations (SOC), design and deploy Google Chronicle Secops platform, migrate legacy SIEM to Google Chronicle SecOps SIEM/SOAR, assess your current SOC efficiency & improve SOC governance with SOC-CMM, Google SecOps Engineering including Detection Engineering, Data Ingestion Engineering and Operation optimization and fine- tuning SecOps for cost and detection effectiveness.

Scybers specializes in Chronicle SecOps and Mandiant security technology stacks with a commitment to the ongoing development of product and domain expertise. Scybers is one of the early expert Google Security partner that delivers full security services to clients. We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Google Cloud to offer Modern Security Operations capabilities to clients who are aspiring to maximize the impact of their SOC investments while reducing costs and ensuring better security outcomes.

Scybers offers end-to-end cybersecurity services to clients across multiple industry verticals, including, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, travel, and digital natives across USA, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, India and Sri Lanka.

About Scybers

Scybers is a global cybersecurity firm that provides end-to-end advisory-led managed services to global enterprises. With deep front-line cybersecurity expertise, modern security best practices, and advanced AI-assisted security platforms, Scybers enable enterprises to rapidly reduce cyber risks, achieve compliance, and build resilience, ensuring secure digital operations in today's evolving threat landscape.

For more information about Scybers, visit www.scybers.com

