Scybers Launches New Chennai SOC to Deliver Next-Gen, Agentic AI-Powered Security for Global Enterprises

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30: Scybers today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center in Chennai, expanding its global security operations and strengthening its ability to deliver 24x7 managed detection and response for clients across the US, Europe, Australia, India and APAC. The new center is purpose-built for high-intensity security work, combining advanced technology, deep engineering expertise, and a culture designed for focus, resilience, and continuous learning.

The Chennai SOC is built on a modern security architecture that brings together Google SecOps, Mandiant threat intelligence, and Scybers' AI-driven platform, Scyra. Scybers' delivery model reflects decades of frontline experience in securing global banks, fintechs, digital-native enterprises, and high-growth technology companies. As one of the first 15 companies worldwide certified for Google SecOps Delivery Expertise, Scybers brings a rare combination of platform mastery, battle-tested playbooks, and practitioner-led leadership to its service operations. The new center is supported by specialized teams in threat detection, threat hunting, incident response, and SOC engineering, strengthened by a global talent pool with consistently low attrition.

A SOC Built for High-Performance Work and Continuous Learning

The Chennai center has been designed around the principles of deep focus, rapid action, and continuous growth. The workspace supports calm, coordinated, high-intensity operations while providing an environment where analysts can learn quickly, experiment, and develop their expertise. Through Scybers Academy, team members gain structured training, hands-on engineering exposure, and direct access to senior cybersecurity leaders; creating a workplace where ambitious security professionals can accelerate their careers.

"Our new Chennai Cyber Defense Center strengthens our ability to protect clients with the speed and precision required in today's threat environment. By combining Google SecOps, Mandiant intelligence, and our Scyra AI platform with a culture built for high-performance work, we are creating one of the most advanced and effective SOC operations in the region. This center reflects our commitment to our clients and to the world-class talent that powers Scybers." Said Kugan Kulothungan, CEO of Scybers.

About Scybers

Scybers is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in managed detection and response, SOC-as-a-Service, cloud security, AI governance & compliance, and elastic security teams. The company combines deep practitioner experience with next-generation platform partnerships including Google SecOps, Zscaler, Mastercard, Microsoft, CrowdStrike and Scyra, its in-house AI platform. With operations across the United States, India, and Sri Lanka, Scybers helps organizations navigate the cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

