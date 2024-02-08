Seagram's Royal Stag Announces the Second Edition of Royal Stag BoomBox - The Original Sound of Generation Large

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. Following the resounding success of the first edition, Seagram's Royal Stag brings back the experiential music festival, Royal Stag BoomBox. Creating new beats and an original soundscape, this year's line-up includes eminent artists Badshah, Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Dee MC, Ikka, Dino James and DJ Ali Merchant. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on 07th February 2024, the brand unveiled what's in store at the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox.

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of today's generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats:

* The On-ground format: this format will travel to four of India's biggest youth hubs - Bhubaneswar, Indore, Jaipur and Pune, offering marquee musical performances with interactive Phygital activations like insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, selfie-booths and more. Last year, the festival witnessed a footfall of over 50K across multiple cities generating 180 Mn+ digital views & 13 Mn+ social interactions.

* The In-studio format: a unique musical concept featuring three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms. The 4 original songs from season 1, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi Ft. Dino James X Jasleen Royal, Hoodie Ft. Bali X Nikhita Gandhi, Mohabbat Ft. Amit Trivedi X SlowCheeta and Imtihaan Ft. EPR X Neeti Mohan garnered close to 70 Mn+ views across multiple OTT & audio platforms.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India said, "Music and live experiences bring people together and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Carrying forward the brand's 'Live It Large' ethos and youth connect; we are excited for the launch of the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox. The kind of response and engagement we received for the festival last year was truly overwhelming. This year, the platform is set to elevate the experience by blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of living it large."

Speaking about the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Wavemaker is thrilled to continue to be a part of the journey of Royal Stag BoomBox. More than just a musical festival, it represents a cultural movement embracing the 'Living It Large' spirit of the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox guarantees an unforgettable blend of swag, emotion, and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. The beats of this generation will resonate loudly, and we are confident that the second edition will be another massive hit, just like the last one."

Commenting on the association, Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President - New Business Development & Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group, said, "As we launch the second season of Royal Stag BoomBox, UMGB (Universal Music Group for Brands) is thrilled and honoured to collaborate with Royal Stag for Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with GroupM - WAVEMAKER. As UMG for Brands, we are dedicated to shaping culture through music, artists, and experiences uniquely crafted for our partners. With this musical odyssey, our goal is to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of 'Melody meets Hip-Hop' featuring live festivals and original music, creating a unique experience for the fans."

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, "Music transcends all boundaries and brings people together. I am overjoyed to be a part of Royal Stag BoomBox for the second year in a row."

Excited about the association, rapper Badshah shared, "I look forward to a stellar association with Royal Stag BoomBox once again and can't wait to perform for all my lovely fans in Bhubaneswar and Jaipur next month."

Singer Neeti Mohan shared, "I am so excited to be collaborating with Royal Stag BoomBox for another edition! We created some beautiful memories last year and I hope the musical experience is going to be even more special this year."

Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, "I had a lot of fun being a part of the first edition of Royal Stag BoomBox and I am delighted to be a part of this unique platform once again. I am excited to perform in Indore and Pune this year."

Rapper Dee MC mentioned, "Royal Stag BoomBox has carved a niche for itself among lovers of Hip-hop and Bollywood music. I am elated to be associated with the platform for its second edition. Looking forward to creating the Original Sound of Generation Large."

Artist Ikka expressed, "It's really cool when people come together to explore new genres of music. And Royal Stag BoomBox is the perfect platform for that. I am delighted to be a part of the music festival this year, can't wait to make new sounds for the Generation Large."

Actor and DJ Ali Merchant said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! I am really looking forward to the experience."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)