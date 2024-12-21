Seeking Treatment in the City Made Easier with Milaap's Hyderabad Caregivers Handbook

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21: Milaap, India's leading medical crowdfunding platform has launched a vital resource for patients and caregivers seeking medical treatment in Hyderabad. Titled "Making Healthcare Accessible in Hyderabad: A Caregiver's Handbook," this comprehensive guide is designed to help individuals navigate the city's extensive healthcare network with ease and confidence. The handbook was officially unveiled by Guest of Honour Ms. Divya Devarajan, CEO of SERP & Prajavani State Nodal Officer, Government of Telangana, during the Prajavani sessions held at Praja Bhavan. Developed with support from the Telangana State, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare's office, the initiative aims to ensure widespread impact and improve accessibility for individuals facing medical challenges while seeking treatment in the city.

At the launch, Ms. Divya Devarajan, said, "There is a problem faced by two kinds of people - one is people who come from outside the state, and people within the state who come from other districts but are not aware of all the health care infrastructure available in the city. Hyderabad is known for its hospitals, yet when they come here, they don't have access to this information. This is not only a guide for patients, but also for patient-care providers who might be accompanying them and also to all those people who want to help. I think what Milap is doing is a really commendable initiative. We coordinated and helped link them with the right departments, and the health department provided them with maximum support. I'm so glad that a very good booklet has come out of it. And I hope we will keep updating it so more information will come about and we'll be able to help with that."

Anoj Viswanathan, Founder of Milaap, said, "When a diagnosis hits a patient, it is not just one person but the entire family. It's a journey filled with questions--questions about the course of treatment, the appropriate hospital, and often the need to relocate to a new city, sometimes with young children. This brings with it so many uncertainties and a sense of instability. The fear of the treatment itself can sometimes take a back seat to managing these overwhelming logistical and emotional challenges. Moving to a new place means not only adjusting to a new language and shelter but also navigating a completely new way of life, far from the comfort and protection of home. This handbook is designed to help people address these challenges and give them the confidence to navigate this journey with greater ease and assurance."

He added, "Creating this handbook has been an incredibly valuable experience for us at Milaap. Collaborating for research with the Telangana government allowed us to ensure that we provide accurate and comprehensive information, empowering patients and caregivers to navigate Hyderabad's healthcare landscape with confidence. We are extremely grateful to Divya Ma'am and others for guiding us to put this together."

Over the past decade, Hyderabad has become a trusted medical hub, attracting patients from across Telangana and beyond. The city also welcomes over 200,000 international patients annually, solidifying its position as one of India's top destinations for medical tourism. It boasts a strong healthcare ecosystem with world-class hospitals and specialized centers offering advanced medical technologies and expert care. Renowned government and private institutions like Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, CARE Hospitals, KIMS, and Apollo Health City excel in fields such as cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, organ transplants, and pediatric care. With cost-effective, high-quality treatment and top-tier healthcare professionals, Hyderabad is a preferred destination for specialized care across over 30 clinical specialties, including Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, and Organ Transplants.

In addition to logistical support, the handbook ensures access to reliable resources. It includes information on trusted blood banks, medical centers, and other essential services, helping patients and their families connect with the right providers during their stay in Hyderabad. The handbook, available in multiple languages including English, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali, can soon be accessed on Milaap's platform and will be distributed through hospitals, NGOs, and support groups across the city.

About Milaap:

Milaap is India's most trusted, free crowdfunding platform for personal and social causes, particularly healthcare and related needs. It empowers individuals facing financial hardship to raise funds for essential needs, including tertiary healthcare, education, and community initiatives. Milaap leverages technology to ensure a seamless and transparent giving experience. Anyone in India can create a fundraiser, connecting with a vast online community to raise funds efficiently and securely. Milaap has funded over a million projects across India, with the support of donors from over 130 countries. It has become the preferred platform for individuals to raise and contribute funds towards their cherished causes in India.

