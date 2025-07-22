Sellowrap Industries Limited to Launch IPO on July 25, 2025; Over Four Decades of Automotive Expertise Enters Capital Markets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Sellowrap Industries Limited, a Mumbai-headquartered manufacturing company serving leading OEMs across automotive, white goods, and non-automotive sectors, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 25, 2025. The issue will close on July 29, 2025, with listing proposed on August 01, 2025 on NSE EMERGE platform. The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 36,48,000 Equity Shares.

Founded as a proprietary firm in 1983 by Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar and formally incorporated as a private limited company in 2004, Sellowrap Industries has evolved over four decades into a trusted manufacturer of both adhesive and non-adhesive processed components. With a diversified customer base of major domestic and global OEMs, the company operates across Gurugram, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Pune, covering approximately 5 acres of cumulative production space.

The IPO is priced in a band of ₹79 to ₹83 per share, and the minimum application lot size is 3200 equity shares. The allocation will be made in accordance with SEBI guidelines, with 6,91,200 shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 5,23,200 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 12,16,000 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and 182400 shares for Market Makers. The Anchor Book will open on July 24, 2025, ahead of the public issue. There are 10,35,200 shares reserved for Anchor.

With a well-integrated business model, in-house R & D capabilities, and advanced facilities for foam and plastic component production, Sellowrap delivers solutions that prioritize cost-efficiency, innovation, and global quality compliance. The company forms part of the SK Group, which also includes M/s Saurabh Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Sellowrap EPP Pvt. Ltd., Prystine Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., and Group Company Proton Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Company's Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Saurabh Poddar, stated, "This IPO is not just a financial milestone but a strategic enabler for our future. With over four decades of domain knowledge, we are ready to scale and innovate further, deepening our footprint in both Indian and global markets while continuing to serve OEMs with quality, precision, and value."

Mr. Alok Harlalka, Managing Director ofGretex Corporate Services Limited, the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, said, "Sellowrap represents a compelling growth story rooted in legacy and innovation. With its robust presence in OEM supply chains and a proven manufacturing track record, the company is well-positioned to create long-term value for investors."

Mr. Sumit Harlalka, Director at Gretex, added, "The company's customer-centric approach, diversified portfolio, and strong focus on operational excellence make it a standout player in the components manufacturing space. We are proud to partner with them on this important capital market journey."

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure towards plant and machinery, Infrastructure Development and Other Auxiliary Equipment, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, strengthening Sellowrap's operational capacity and competitiveness.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited, and the Registrar to the Offer is Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited. For more information, please visit: www.sellowrap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)