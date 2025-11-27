Serial Entrepreneur Tanooraa Swetha Menon Joins Suniel Shetty to Introduce AgeWell--India's First Over 40 Living Revolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 27: What happens when a serial entrepreneur who's built brands across four countries teams up with a 64-year-old wellness icon who exemplifies ageless living? You get AgeWell - India's first complete wellness ecosystem for everyone over 40.

The Founder: Tanooraa Swetha Menon

Acclaimed Indian business leader and serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of building and scaling multiple successful brands across Indian and international markets.

* The Champion: Suniel Shetty - Globally recognised wellness and fitness pioneer, founder and mentor in multiple wellness startups, living proof that discipline and purpose redefine ageing.

* The Mission: Transform aging from decline to celebration - ushering in a transformative shift from reactive health management to proactive wellness.

The Ecosystem:

* 25 Ayurvedic-science hybrid nutraceuticals and supplements addressing beauty, vitality, hormonal balance, lifestyle health, and sugar support.

* AgeWell Connect: Private social platform for people over 40 to connect, share, learn, and grow together.

* AgeWell Living Residences: Purpose-built living spaces designed for long-term wellness, independence, and community-driven aging.

* Expert-led programs covering fitness, nutrition, hormonal health, mental well-being, and longevity science

The Movement: Creating India's first truly integrated ecosystem for confident, connected living after turning 40.

AgeWell marks not just a product launch, but the start of a national health movement built on the lived experiences of co-founders Tanooraa Swetha Menon, Mitlaj and Shahin Farzeen - who witnessed the unique needs, missed opportunities, and gaps in Indian eldercare and built AgeWell to address them for every family.

Member of Parliament Hibi Eden has inaugurated AgeWell's corporate headquarters in Athani, near Kochi International Airport, establishing the operational hub for India's first integrated over-40 wellness ecosystem.

Addressing a Growing Market: India's over-40 population is growing rapidly, driven by rising life expectancy and increasing wellness spending; however, the market remains underserved, with few brands offering premium, science-backed solutions that position wellness as aspirational rather than clinical. AgeWell has identified three key challenges in this segment: fragmented offerings that tend to be overly clinical or lack scientific validation, low consumer trust fueled by inconsistent brand communication and poor adherence, and a gap in lifestyle-driven approaches that elevate wellness to an aspirational status. These insights highlight the urgent need for an integrated, credible framework designed to support healthy aging with both efficacy and inspiration.

Meet the Visionary Behind AgeWell

Tanooraa Swetha Menon is no stranger to building category-defining brands. As a serial entrepreneur, she has successfully founded and leads Herbs & Hugs (with over 100 kiosks across India specializing in Ayurvedic personal care, has 11 SKUs & a sub-brand Bhishma that has 10 SKUs specializing in Ayurvedic personal care for men) and Zoul & Zera (a fashion brand for children aged 0-6 years with international retail presence in India, Dubai, Oman, Maldives, and Mauritius). With an MBA from Christ University, Bengaluru and transformative solo travel experiences across nearly 36 countries, Tanooraa developed a deep understanding of what aging populations truly need--not just products, but purpose, community, and dignity. Her memoir "Thattamitta Menothi" chronicles her journey through business building, and personal transformation, establishing her as a voice of resilience and empowerment. AgeWell represents the culmination of her life's work: merging scientific rigor, Ayurvedic wisdom, and global insights to create India's first integrated ecosystem for thriving after turning 40.

"Forty didn't hit me like a crisis--it hit me like a mirror. It showed me the fatigue I ignored, the hormonal shifts I dismissed, and the wellness gaps I never addressed. As I researched my own health, I saw millions of Indians facing the same silence around aging. AgeWell is my answer: a movement that celebrates strength, supports change, and turns prevention, community, and clarity into our greatest tools for living well," said Tanooraa Swetha Menon, Founder, AgeWell.

Suniel Shetty--Champion of Ageless Living

Suniel Shetty exemplifies a holistic philosophy that fitness, wellness, and purposeful living are lifelong commitments. Beyond his celebrated career as a film actor and entrepreneur, he is a founder and mentor in multiple wellness startups, championing innovation in fitness, nutrition, and holistic health. He has spent over four decades demonstrating that discipline, consistency, and purpose define how we age. His combined contributions in business leadership, wellness advocacy, and mentorship establish him as a premier brand ambassador and catalyst for evolving wellness culture in India and beyond.

Suniel Shetty, AgeWell's Brand Ambassador and Mentor, says,

"I've always believed that aging well means living well - with intention, strength, and joy. Through AgeWell, every Indian above forty can pursue this same journey. What excites me most about this partnership is that we're not just offering products - we're building a movement that blends our rich Ayurvedic heritage with modern science, creating routines that fit real life.

What truly moved me about AgeWell are the founders. When I met Tanooraa and her son Shahin - a 20-year-old who saw his mother's journey into her 40s and decided to build something meaningful for her and millions like her - I knew this was special. That bond, that understanding between generations, is exactly what India needs.

Wellness has been a consistent factor in my life, and at this stage, I can appeal to people by showing them that the magic of aging lies in staying relevant, vital, and connected. AgeWell represents everything I stand for: discipline without deprivation, tradition meeting innovation, and the belief that our 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond should be celebrated as chapters of strength, not decline. I'm proud to champion confident, connected living for every Indian who refuses to let age define their limits."

The AgeWell Experience: Care, Connection, Confidence for Every Stage of Aging: AgeWell delivers a comprehensive wellness ecosystem explicitly designed for adults in their 40s and beyond:

Routine-Friendly Nutraceuticals and Supplements

* AgeWell's hero product is India's First Rakthashali rice flakes ready-to-eat breakfast cereal. AgeWell DAWN is an ancient rice breakfast cereal that is crafted from Rakthashali Red Rice Flakes (Poha) & blended with watermelon seeds, chia, black sesame, dates, figs, raisins, and almonds. It's 100 % natural, vegan, gluten-free cereal - no added sugar, no preservatives, no artificial flavours.

* Another bestseller is AgeWell's weight management & slimming capsule, Harmoni.

* AgeWell's Phase 1 portfolio also includes 25 SKUs that address beauty, vitality, hormonal balance, lifestyle health, and sugar support through five flagship products listed below that combine innovative nutraceuticals with Ayurvedic formulations in elegant, routine-friendly formats (sachets, capsules, oils):

* Aura (Collagen + Vitamin C sachets in orange flavor) supports skin firmness, elasticity, and hydration for beauty from within.

* Tandem is available in dual-action format. It includes Moringa leaf capsules for nutrient absorption and antioxidant repair from the inside and Moringa oil for topical nourishment and anti-inflammatory support from the outside. This combined approach helps tackle dryness, fatigue, and inflammation more effectively than single-form supplements.

* Eterna (Astaxanthin Complex with Vitamins E, D, A) provides convenient one-a-day antioxidant protection for skin, eyes, and heart wellness.

* Torq blends Mucil, Shilajit, and Ashwagandha as a multi-herb vitality formula that supports energy, strength, and recovery for both men and women, rooted in Ayurvedic tradition with modern formatting.

* Sugarcalm combines Gymnema and Karela in bioactive capsules for botanical metabolic support, helping maintain healthy sugar response and energy balance throughout the day with Ayurveda-based, long-term, safe formulations.

AgeWell Connect--Where Community Meets Wellness: Beyond products, AgeWell unveils India's first dual-platform digital ecosystem built exclusively for adults over 40:

* AgeWell Connect creates a private, intuitive social space where members access community groups, telehealth consultations, expert sessions, cultural content, and exclusive rewards--all designed with 40+ friendly navigation. The platform integrates IoT device connectivity and emergency SOS features, turning individual wellness journeys into shared, celebrated experiences.

* AgeWell Health Tracker complements the social platform with comprehensive health monitoring--tracking heart rate, pulse, oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and activity levels. The app delivers intelligent medication reminders, hydration alerts, one-touch emergency assistance with GPS location sharing and will be linked to UPI payments. Seamlessly integrated with AgeWell Connect for holistic insights, it will soon evolve into a purpose-built wearable with continuous monitoring capabilities.

AgeWell Living Residences--Independence with Dignity

Completing the ecosystem, AgeWell is unveiling India's first Longevity Living Residences--future-ready wellness communities that redefine aging as a premium, independent lifestyle. Designed like resort-grade sanctuaries, these spaces blend private luxury living with continuous wellness intelligence, 24x7 discreet clinical access, curated fitness and therapy programs, chef-guided nutrition, art and culture hubs, and vibrant social ecosystems. With smart safety technologies and autonomy at the core, AgeWell Living transforms the second half of life into a phase of exploration, purpose, and elevated everyday living.

The ecosystem extends to print with the launch of AgeWell Magazine--a monthly publication designed as essential reading for adults over 40. Featuring evidence-based health guidance, expert columns on preventive care, Ayurvedic insights, fitness and nutrition strategies, mental health resources, financial wellness, and profiles of Indians redefining life after 40, the magazine complements AgeWell's mission to make aging a stage of informed strength.

Launch Plans

* AgeWell is adopting a disciplined, data-driven launch strategy to build a category-defining presence in India's underserved 40+ wellness segment. It will debut in a select set of flagship experience studios in Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the Maldives--markets that consistently rank high in preventive health spend and premium wellness adoption.

* AgeWell is prioritising controlled scale with high consumer fidelity. The brand will establish 30 premium partner touchpoints across top-tier pharmacies, wellness chains, and lifestyle retailers, ensuring distribution in environments aligned with its positioning while maintaining operational discipline.

* A parallel digital rollout will anchor the brand online through its official platform, leading marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, and Qcom.

* By the close of Year One, with collaborative partnerships in place, AgeWell targets a refined omnichannel network of 10-12 flagship studios and 100+ high-quality partner locations, laying the foundation for a scalable, premium ecosystem.

Voices Behind The Vision

"AgeWell is about real transformation--giving every user control of their health, community, and future," said Mitlaj, Co-founder, AgeWell. "We're not just launching a brand, but a confident new era for India's millions over forty."

Shahin Farzeen, AgeWell's Co-founder: "Watching my mother navigate her 40s, I realised our generation talks endlessly about youth and fitness, but we've completely ignored the people who raised us. That felt wrong. AgeWell is my commitment--blending technology, community, and science to build something different: a movement where strength, independence, and genuine connection define every experience, and where ageing is finally treated as the advantage it should be."

Compliance & Safety: AgeWell maintains Sustainability, Environment and Ethical standards

* Sustainable sourcing of RM

* Recycled packaging for AURA and TANDEM

* FSSAI compliance: NI tables & RDA alignment.

* AYUSH compliance: Ayurvedic Proprietary Medicine labeling, conservative indications.

* Cosmetic compliance: topical moringa oil labeling.

* Transparency: allergen declarations, tamper-evident packs, veg/non-veg symbols.

As AgeWell scales, the vision is clear: to create an integrated ecosystem of products, community, and living spaces that spans India and international hubs, ensuring every adult over 40 years old, wherever they are, has access to the tools, connections, support systems, and reliable care.

Turning 40? Welcome to your strongest chapter yet with AgeWell ... Care, Connection, Confidence for Every Stage of Aging! For more information, visit www.agewellglobal.in

About AgeWell

AgeWell is India's first integrated wellness ecosystem for adults in their 40s and beyond, combining premium science-backed products, community connection through AgeWell Connect, and future senior living spaces. Founded by Tanooraa Swetha Menon, Shahin Farzeen, and Mitlaj, and championed by Brand Ambassador Suniel Shetty, AgeWell merges Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to make aging a stage of strength, balance, and vitality--not decline.

Media Contact:

Email: thomasurachael@gmail.com

