Setting Course for Success: Voyage Ahead Solutions LLP Launches Curated Training Initiatives in Learning & Development Sectors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: Witness a groundbreaking stride in the professional and educational sectors with the launch of Voyage Ahead Solutions LLP. This pioneering initiative is dedicated to crafting customised training programs and workshops for Corporates, Professionals, and Individuals. The driving forces behind this visionary enterprise are Vandana Saxena, a distinguished HR Professional, renowned Soft Skills Trainer, and accomplished Author, and Amitabh Srivastava, an experienced Media Professional, expert Branding Specialist, and strategic Advisor.

"Learning is beyond the classrooms, and there is a scope of learning something new every day till your last breath... it's never too late to unlearn, reinvent, and learn again," remarked Vandana when questioned about the shift in focus after two and a half decades in the corporate world.

The founders' diverse backgrounds complement each other, and their shared passion for education converges to redefine learning and development. With rich experiences ranging from corporate leadership to educational innovation, the founders bring to the table a unique blend of insights and expertise, setting the stage for a transformative learning journey.

Post-COVID, the world is more about collaborations, and what can be a better collaboration than imparting knowledge and sharing experiences? "Voyage Ahead is more than just a venture; it's our commitment to empowering others to achieve their highest potential, leveraging the skills, knowledge, and experiences that have shaped our paths," explained Amitabh when queried about embarking on a new venture after 34 years of an exceptional career with media giants like Dutch International Radio Service, RNW (Radio Netherlands Worldwide), Association for International Broadcasting, The Walt Disney Company and TV Today Network.

Voyage Ahead emerges as a beacon of innovation, offering a meticulously curated array of services to bridge the critical gap between academic achievements and real-world success. Through its comprehensive corporate training programs, educational workshops, creative retreats, and content development services, Voyage Ahead is committed to cultivating an ecosystem of continuous learning and growth.

At the heart of its mission, Voyage Ahead envisions a world where learning rises above traditional classroom boundaries, including activities, nature or heritage walks, travel, creativity, and much more. By integrating experiential learning with practical applications, the venture aims to unlock the potential of individuals and organisations, empowering them to implement their knowledge and experience with behavioural skills.

As Voyage Ahead sets sail, it stands as a testament to the founders' unwavering belief in the transformative impact of learning and the potential for individual growth to catalyse positive change.

Please visit https://voyageahead.in for more information about its pioneering approach to learning and development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)