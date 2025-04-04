Setting the pace for a successful 2025: BMW Group India delivers strong performance in Q1 with record-breaking car deliveries

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 4: Beginning 2025 with a strong start, BMW Group India has delivered its best-ever Q1 car deliveries with +7% growth. The company delivered 3,914 cars (BMW and MINI) and 1,373 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) between January - March 2025. BMW sold 3,764 units and MINI 150 units.

Monthly sales in each month - January, February and March - also recorded their peak.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has set the tone for a successful year ahead, delivering record-breaking performance in the first quarter. BMW Group India clocked the highest-ever Q1 car deliveries till date with 3,914 units, also growing by +7%. Continuing our lead as the most preferred luxury EV brand, we have seen phenomenal growth of over 200% in our electric car sales. Similarly, BMW long wheelbase models have captured the imagination of luxury connoisseurs across the board, growing by a remarkable +187%. Our robust strategy has driven momentum for us despite a challenging environment. BMW is a highly aspirational brand with a pioneering spirit, and we will continue to unlock the true potential of Indian luxury automotive market with unparalleled customer experience."

BMW Group Electric Vehicles (EV)

BMW Group India is the most sought-after luxury EV brand for last three years. In Q1 2025, this leading position continues with 646 BMW and MINI EVs delivered. The exponential growth of +206% year-on-year in electric sales, reflects the high level of sustainability, performance and innovation that progressive Indians associate with the BMW Group brands. The first-ever BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, launched at Auto Expo 2025, disrupted the market and garnered over 1,500 bookings. It became the largest selling BMW EV in Q1.

BMW Group India is committed to enabling a whole EV ecosystem for its consumers. This steady success is attributed to the widest and most attractive range of EVs in luxury segment, complimented by a strong charging network and host of new services like BMW Destination Charging, Smart E-Routing, Charging Concierge. With all these initiatives, trust in BMW electric mobility grows stronger by the day. BMW Group India currently offers six electric cars and two electric scooters - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

BMW Long Wheelbase Range

The highly successful long wheelbase range of BMW India including - the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series and BMW iX1 - is in tremendous demand. BMW long wheelbase models have redefined comfort, luxury and performance across all segments while maintaining their core BMW DNA of Sheer Driving Pleasure. This unique combination sets them apart and has led to a +187% growth in sales of these models. The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase was the highest-selling business sedan in Q1. The BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase continued the class-leading position in its segment. Since BMW's long wheelbase offensive began in 2021, the contribution of these models towards annual sales has increased significantly from 20% to 30%.

BMW Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM)

Exclusivity and grandeur of the flagship 'BMW Luxury Class' continues. Nearly every fifth car that BMW sold in Q1 was a top-of-the-range model. The BMW 7 Series maintained its appeal as the class-leading ultra-luxury limousine in its segment, while the demand for BMW X7 increased significantly in the top-end SAV world.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 55% to sales with 2,079 units. Growth in SAVs increased by +11% thanks to all-new models like the BMW X5 and the first-ever BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase. BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with over 30% share in sales and the highest selling car in Indian premium compact SAV segment. In the coming months, SAV sales are set to receive a greater spurt as deliveries of the all-new BMW X3 begin at dealerships.

MINI

MINI delivered 150 units in Q1 2025. MINI Cooper S was the highest-selling model, more than doubling its sales as compared to last year.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad delivered 1,373 motorcycles in Q1 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was most popular smart-cc bike while the BMW 900 GS / GSA was the most popular in the high-end CBU range.

Retail.NEXT: Immersive retail concept transforming customer experience

With launch of Retail.NEXT, BMW Group India aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Retail.NEXT entails new design, new digital tools, new roles, and new processes. With a total investment of INR 365.6 crores, Retail.NEXT will be implemented across 56 facilities in 33 cities. In Q2 2025, BMW Group India will extend the Retail.NEXT experience at 9 touchpoints in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur and Guwahati.

BMW and MINI 360°

Customers enjoy great value proposition and complete peace of mind with the 'BMW Smart Finance' offering from BMW India Financial Services, financial products which offer attractive benefits such as low monthly instalments, assured buy-back, flexible end of term options and an opportunity to upgrade to a new car amongst other benefits. From amongst the financed cars, 1 out of every 4 cars sold by BMW and MINI is financed by BMW India Financial Services.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models in India.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012. BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country setting high benchmarks in service quality and customer service.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Richa Sharma, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Satchit Gayakwad, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 95607 25900; Email: Satchit.Gayakwad@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)