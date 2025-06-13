SGS Awards FSSC 22000 V6 Certification To Dharampal Satyapal Limited

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13: SGS is proud to announce the successful certification of FSSC 22000 V6, a globally recognized, GFSI-benchmarked food safety standard to the manufacturing unit of Dharampal Satyapal Limited located at Rai, Sonipat. DS Group is a prominent Indian multi-business conglomerate with a strong presence in the food & beverage, dairy, hospitality and mouth freshener sectors.

The certification of FSSC V6 of manufacturing unit located at Rai, Sonipat was given in person at DS Headquarters, Noida, following a rigorous audit against FSSC 22000's comprehensive framework, which integrates ISO 22000, relevant Pre-Requisite Programs (PRPs) and additional FSSC-specific requirements. As an ISO-based scheme, the FSSC 22000 v6 certification enables seamless integration with other management systems, streamlining audits and strengthening food safety governance. This achievement reinforces DS Group's commitment to excellence and positions it for expanded market access among global brands and retailers.

"Achieving FSSC 22000 Version6 certification from SGS is a significant milestone for DS Group. It not only validates our robust food safety management systems but also enhances our ability to meet the evolving demands of global brands and retailers, further strengthening consumer trust in our products," said Divya Jain, General Manager - Food Safety Management & Quality, Dharampal Satyapal Limited, Noida.

Speaking about this certification, Sub-Regional Director - Business Assurance for SGS in India, Nilesh Jadhav said, "As the world's leading provider of FSSC 22000 certification, SGS remains at the forefront of advancing global food safety standards. Our mission is to drive continuous improvement across the food supply chain by supporting organizations in meeting and exceeding rigorous regulatory and quality benchmarks. We are proud to have partnered with DS Group in their successful transition to FSSC 22000 Version 6, a milestone that clearly demonstrates their commitment to operational excellence, robust risk management and alignment with the highest international standards."

ABOUT DS GROUP

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) is a leading Indian multi-business conglomerate with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. Founded in 1929, the Group has evolved from its origins in perfumery and tobacco into a diversified enterprise encompassing mouth fresheners, food and beverages, confectionery, hospitality, dairy, luxury retail, restaurants & cafes, agri business and other investments. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, DS Group is recognized among India's top 15 FMCG companies, having surpassed a turnover of ₹10,000 crore in FY 2024-25.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise - when you need to be sure - underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

