Shaadi.com and Truecaller Partner to Elevate Customer Experience and User Safety

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: Shaadi.com, the leading platform for matchmaking in India, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global leader in verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. This collaboration aims to elevate trust and safety in matchmaking and deliver a verified and contextual communication experience through Truecaller's Customer Experience solutions.

In an era where smartphone users receive inundated by countless calls, Shaadi.com recognises the significance of offering a trusted, safe, and secure experience for its affiliates and customers. Trust is fundamental to the matchmaking process, particularly in the online realm where personal connections and potential lifelong relationships are established. Ensuring that users can confidently engage with genuine contacts is essential to upholding the integrity and success of a matrimonial platform.

With Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, Shaadi.com has enhanced its phone-based communication by providing authentic brand identity, context, trust, and safety. This empowers users to identify genuine business calls from Shaadi.com, significantly improving their communication experience. By incorporating trust elements such as the Shaadi.com logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge, Shaadi.com solidifies its unique presence as a consumer-centric brand in the Indian market, enriching the customer experience through verified and contextual business communication.

This partnership also helps the brand leverage capabilities, such as Call Reason, to add more context and build user confidence before the call is picked up. This capability enhances communication efficiency and bolsters customer trust and engagement.

Commenting on this exciting development, Abhigyan Singh, Chief Business Officer at Shaadi.com said, "At Shaadi.com, we are committed to making your journey to finding a life partner as smooth and secure as possible. With the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing risks associated with it, we are excited to announce our partnership with Truecaller. This crucial step empowers our consumers to identify authentic calls from Shaadi.com, enhancing trust and ensuring a seamless experience. We look forward to continually enriching the experience for our users."

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said, "Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We provide businesses with solutions that boost customer experience across the user lifecycle, from seamless onboarding to customer communication. We are glad to enhance Shaadi.com's customer experience, fortify their brand's reputation, and ensure safety while communicating with consumers."

The collaboration with Truecaller addresses trust issues, one of the primary concerns in online matchmaking. Users often face uncertainty about the authenticity of profiles and communications, which can hinder the process of finding a compatible match. By implementing Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, Shaadi.com assures users that their interactions are secure and legitimate. This transparency builds trust, encouraging more active participation and engagement on the platform.

In Shaadi's quest to provide an elevated customer experience, they also leverage Truecaller's 1-Tap, OTP-less verification solution. This expedites the on boarding process for new customers on the Shaadi.com platform, resulting in faster sign-ups. This solution also delivers a swift and secure online login experience for users.

Shaadi.com is the world's largest and most reputed online matchmaking site and is a flagship brand of People Interactive(I) Pvt. Ltd. The company was a leading pioneer in online matchmaking when it started operations in 1996 and continues to make long lasting and fruitful alliances even after more than two decades in the industry. It recently received the prestigious title for the Best Matrimonial site by Reader's Choice Award by About. com & was recognized amongst the world's 50 most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. It has beautifully evolved the lives of over 5 crore (50 million users) over the world, finding desirable matches based on different factors, making it the most loved matchmaking site in India.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information. For more information, please visit: business.truecaller.com.

