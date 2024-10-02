Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur Starrer 'Love in Vietnam' Kicks Off Shooting at Samten Hills Dalat

NewsVoir Hanoi [Vietnam], October 2: The shooting of the historic first ever India Vietnam Film "Love in Vietnam" commenced with a glittering Kick off ceremony at the picturesque Samten Hills Dalat in Vietnam on 23rd September 2024. The filming started with a "Blessing Pooja" conducted by His Eminence Drubwang Sonam Jorfel Rinpoche who is one the most revered Buddhist Monks in the world today. This was followed by the traditional Mahurat Shot by His Excellency Ambassador of India to Vietnam Sh. Sandeep Arya. Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Omung Kumar and Sarvesh Goel based on the book 'Madonna in A Fur Coat', the India-Vietnam collaboration film Directed by Rahhat Kazmi will see Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Gulshan Grover and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan in pivotal roles.

The mahurat ceremony saw the presence of actors Shantanu Maheshwari, Vietnamese Actress Kha Ngan, Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Producers Omung Kumar, Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Abhishek Ankur, Pankaj Chauhan, Consul General of India Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, top officials from Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and a large number of renowned international filmmakers, actors and media from both Vietnam and India. Actress Avneet Kaur joined the filming in Vietnam subsequently.

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya remarked that this is a historic moment as this unique love story is not only poised to resonate with audiences of both countries but also will be instrumental in starting a great cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam.

The filming of this beautiful love story shall be done across mesmerising locations of Vietnam like Dalat, Quang Nam, Danang, Nha Trang, Phuyen and Ho Chi Minh City as well as the mystic locations of Punjab making it a true India Vietnamese collaboration. The film that is bound to open a plethora of possibilities for cinematic collaborations is supported by the Embassy of India and a number of provincial governments of Vietnam as well as partners like Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Film Development Association, 365 Group and Vietravel.

Samten Hills, Dalat is the Co-Producer of this historic first ever collaboration between Bollywood and Vietnam. With its stunning landscapes and luxurious villas, this world-renowned Buddhist spiritual and cultural landmark is as a premier destination for travellers and filmmakers alike.

A representative of Samten Hills Dalat expressed great enthusiasm on being a Co-Producer of the film and noted that they have been making a mark beyond the borders of Vietnam by welcoming millions of domestic and international guests. Recognized by UNESCO, Samten Hills Dalat houses the World's Largest Prayer Wheel certified by Guinness World Records. It is "A Place to Return", where peaceful energy converges, visitors can walk in meditation around Buddha statues, connect with the nature, balance emotions, unite body and mind and bring profound gratitude for life making it a perfect location for filming this epic love story.

Producer of Love in Vietnam - Captain Rahul Bali, stated that this film will play a major role in connecting the two film industries and celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry that binds India and Vietnam. He remarked that there could not have been a better start for this extremely ambitious project and acknowledged the unflinching support extended by all the stakeholders for this film. He further reiterated that this beautiful musical love story will elegantly showcase the richness of both Indian and Vietnamese cultures while providing pure entertainment to the audiences.

Written and Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi "Love in Vietnam" was officially announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Produced by Omung Kumar, Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Pankaj Chauhan and Abhishek Ankur, the film boasts of a talented ensemble cast that includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Gulshan Grover and the popular Vietnamese Actress Kha Ngan. Co-produced by Zeba Sajid, Tariq Khan, Samten Hills Dalat and Nguyen Cao Tung, Love in Vietnam is slated for a worldwide release in 2025.

