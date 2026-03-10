Shanvi Resources Strengthens Global Mining Advisory Platform; Expands Global Mandate for Investor-Grade Technical Services

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Shanvi Resources Private Limited (SRPL), an ISO-certified and CMMI Level 5 mining and exploration consultancy based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has announced the strategic expansion of its global advisory operations. As demand for critical minerals rises worldwide and regulatory standards become more stringent, SRPL is strengthening its position as an independent technical advisor to mining companies, investors, and government institutions across international markets. The expansion marks a significant step in the company's mission to deliver reliable, transparent, and globally compliant mining advisory services.

Established in 2022, Shanvi Resources was founded with a clear objective: to bring technical depth, global standards, and responsible thinking together under one platform. The firm supports clients across the entire mining lifecycle, from early-stage exploration and geological investigations to resource estimation, feasibility studies, mine planning, project valuation, and ESG advisory. By aligning its work with internationally recognized reporting standards such as JORC, NI 43-101, and CRIRSCO, SRPL ensures that mineral assets are presented in a manner that meets investor expectations and regulatory requirements. The company also leverages advanced technologies including GIS mapping, UAV surveys, remote sensing, and AI-enabled geological analysis to transform complex data into clear, decision-ready insights.

One of Shanvi Resources' strongest differentiators is its independent and conflict-free advisory model. The firm does not take equity stakes in client projects, allowing it to provide completely unbiased technical assessments. This commitment to objectivity, supported by ISO-certified systems and a CMMI Level 5 process framework, reinforces its reputation for transparency, structured delivery, and high standards of governance. Clients benefit from advice that is grounded purely in technical merit and long-term project viability.

The company is led by a team with deep international experience and strong professional credentials. Founder and Managing Director Prasanajit Mishra is a recognized Competent Person under JORC, NI 43-101, and CRIRSCO frameworks, bringing over seventeen years of cross-border expertise in mineral exploration and institutional advisory. Chief Technical Officer Jyoti Ranjan Dash, a CRIRSCO-certified mining professional with more than two decades of experience, specializes in geological modeling, resource estimation, and mine planning across diverse commodities and geographies. Together, they combine field experience, regulatory knowledge, and strategic insight to guide clients through complex technical and compliance landscapes.

SRPL has delivered assignments across India and multiple African mineral jurisdictions, working on commodities including iron ore, gold, graphite, copper, manganese, chrome, cobalt, and rare earth elements. At a time when sustainability and responsible sourcing are becoming central to global supply chains, the company integrates ESG principles, environmental sensitivity, and community-focused planning into every engagement. Rather than treating sustainability as an obligation, Shanvi Resources views it as a driver of long-term value.

With its expanded global mandate, strong leadership, technology-enabled expertise, and commitment to independence, Shanvi Resources is steadily emerging as a trusted partner in shaping responsible and investment-ready mineral development worldwide.

