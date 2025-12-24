Shaping India's USD 10 Trillion Vision: ACoS 9th Annual Summit Brings Legal and Business Leaders Together

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 24: The Alliance for Corporate Counsel and Company Secretaries' (ACoS) successfully hosted its 9th Annual Meeting and International Summit on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, convening senior members of the judiciary, general counsel, senior advocates, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the country.

Held under the theme "India Rising: Legal Minds, Global Businesses - Role of the Legal Profession in Shaping India's Global Competitiveness," the Summit provided a robust platform for deliberations on the evolving role of the legal profession in strengthening governance, driving investor confidence, and supporting India's global economic ambitions.

The Valedictory Session featured the Keynote Address by Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. K. Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and opening remarks by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sachin Datta, Judge, High Court of Delhi, highlighting the importance of institutional strength, regulatory clarity, and ethical leadership in India's growth story.

A key highlight of the evening was the Felicitation Ceremony, during which Hon'ble Mr. Justice J. K. Maheshwari felicitated eminent Corporate Counsel as "Most Influential Corporate Counsel," in recognition of their exceptional leadership, strategic influence, and contribution to the corporate legal and governance ecosystem.

Notably, a thought-provoking discussion on the statutory recognition of the Corporate Counsel profession was initiated by Mr. Parvesh Kheterpal, Founder, ACoS, during the Summit. During his welcome remark, Mr. Kheterpal underscored the expanding role of in-house counsel as strategic business partners, custodians of compliance, and key contributors to corporate integrity and economic development. The discussion found resonance among participants, who emphasised the need for a structured legal framework to formally recognise corporate counsel as a distinct and integral segment of the legal profession.

The Summit also featured multiple technical sessions on contemporary and high-impact topics, including international arbitration and India's positioning as a preferred seat, data protection, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, white collar crime and corporate integrity, and India's emergence as a global hub for inbound and outbound acquisitions. The summit brought together 200+ legal professionals for a day of insightful discussions.

The inaugural session, featuring members of the ACoS Governing Council, set the tone for the Summit by highlighting India's regulatory reforms and the strategic role played by corporate lawyers in the country's journey towards a $10 trillion economy.

The 9th Annual Meet concluded with a renewed commitment by ACoS to foster policy dialogue, thought leadership, and collaboration among the judiciary, industry, and the legal fraternity to strengthen India's corporate legal ecosystem and global competitiveness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)