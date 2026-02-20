Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to develop a residential project on Pokhran Road 2, Thane

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of Oyster, a premium residential project within its expansive 4.8-acre development, Northern Lights, located on the prime Pokhran Road 2 in Thane.

Strategically positioned in one of Thane's most established and rapidly evolving neighbourhoods, Oyster benefits from strong connectivity to key business districts, social infrastructure, and lifestyle hubs. Oyster will comprise 283 units of thoughtfully planned 2- and 3-bed residences, ranging in size from 564 square feet to 1004 square feet (RERA carpet area).

Starting at INR 1.56 crore, Oyster offers intelligently planned homes with expansive layouts, ample natural light, cross-ventilation, and elegant finishes. Each residence opens up to captivating views of the city skyline as well as the serene nearby hills, bringing together the energy of urban life and the calm of nature. Designed to strike a balance between privacy and community living, the development is complemented by landscaped open spaces and a curated range of lifestyle amenities, including wellness and fitness zones, recreational facilities, and dedicated spaces for leisure and social interaction.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Sapru, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "Pokhran Road 2 has emerged as one of Thane's most desirable residential micro-markets, driven by strong infrastructure, connectivity, and evolving lifestyle demand. With Oyster at Northern Lights, we are introducing homes that combine design excellence, functionality, and long-term value aligned with the aspirations of today's discerning buyers."

Over the past decade, Pokhran Road 2 has evolved into one of Thane's most premium and well-planned residential corridors. Its connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road, along with improvements in east-west connectivity within Thane, continues to drive heightened residential traction. The upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4 is expected to significantly reduce commute time to key employment zones across Mumbai and Thane. Social infrastructure, including reputed schools, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and recreational hubs, further strengthens the locality's residential appeal.

Oyster has been envisioned as a lifestyle-focused development, offering thoughtfully designed homes complemented by a wide range of amenities that enhance everyday living. Indoor and outdoor leisure spaces, areas for social interaction, and wellness-orientated facilities form a key part of the project's design philosophy, reflecting evolving homebuyer preferences for holistic living environments.

With a strong emphasis on design efficiency, natural light, and optimal spatial planning, the development reflects evolving homebuyer preferences for holistic living environments. The launch aligns with growing demand for infrastructure-backed micro-markets within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where steady capital appreciation and sustained end-user interest continue to support residential growth.

With Oyster, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate continues to strengthen its footprint in the Thane residential market, addressing the demand for quality housing in micro-markets driven by infrastructure growth and evolving lifestyle expectations.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

