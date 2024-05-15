Sharekhan Triumphs Again with Top Industry Recognitions in 2024

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, one of India's experienced full-service broker is proud to announce its recognition in Dun & Bradstreet's prestigious list of India's Leading BFSI and FinTech Companies 2024. This accolade, released on February 27, 2024, underscores Sharekhan's commitment to creating customer delight via innovations in the financial services sector.

Adding to this significant honour, Sharekhan has once again been named one of India's Most Trusted Brands in the BFSI category, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this distinction. The award, announced on March 22, 2024, is a testament to Sharekhan's sustained efforts to enhance customer trust through exceptional service and reliability.

Jaideep Arora, CEO of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expressed his delight, "These recognitions from Dun & Bradstreet and the Most Trusted Brands reflect our dedication to providing our clients with outstanding services and innovative solutions. They serve as a validation of our efforts but also as an inspiration for our team to continue raising the bar in the industry and deliver our 'Designed for the serious' promise."

In the previous year, Sharekhan demonstrated its industry leadership by securing multiple awards. Notably, it was ranked No.1 in India in the 'Best Retail Brokerages 2023' by Asiamoney, and its top analysts, Gaurav Dua and Sanjeev Hota, ranked No.1 and 3 respectively for their insightful market commentary. Additionally, BSE India also added to the awards tally by recognising Sharekhan as the 'Best Performer in Equity Derivatives (Retail) for the year 2023-24'. These awards highlight Sharekhan's commitment to providing top-tier research and insights that benefit retail investors across India.

Reflecting on the achievements, Parminder Varma, Chief Business Officer at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said, "Gaurav and Sanjeev being recognized by Asiamoney not only elevates the value that Sharekhan Research brings to its customers but also reinforces our resolve to help more retail customers grow their wealth in the equity market with the experience & expertise of Sharekhan Research."

These achievements mirror Sharekhan's focus on customer-centric metrics like Net Promoter Score and robust feedback channels, driving its customer connect in an always-on mode.

In a landscape where retail customer participation is growing rapidly, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas remains is designed & committed to helping those who are serious about their journey into equity markets. These awards are more than achievements; they fuel creating customer delight via innovations to drive growth. Recognitions from Asiamoney, Marksman Daily, and BSE endorse this dedication, steering Sharekhan towards sustained success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)