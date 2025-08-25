SHE Consulting Hosts India's First ASPiH Conference; MediSim VR Showcases the Future of Healthcare Training

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25: SHE Consulting (Success in Healthcare & Education), a leading healthcare education consultancy dedicated to advancing clinical training standards, proudly hosted the first-ever ASPiH (Association for Simulated Practice in Healthcare) International Conference in India.

The landmark event, titled ASPiH India 2025, was held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), Chennai, bringing together over 250 global and Indian leaders in medical education, healthcare simulation, and immersive technologies. This historic gathering marked a turning point for India's medical science education ecosystem, firmly placing the country on the global simulation map.

A day prior, on August 22, participants engaged in pre-conference workshops at SRIHER and the Apollo Simulation Centre. These sessions delivered hands-on simulation training in nursing practice, interprofessional education, and allied health disciplines, facilitated by leading international and Indian experts.

By bringing ASPiH India 2025 to Chennai, SHE Consulting bridged global best practices with India's fast-evolving innovation ecosystem, empowering medical educators and institutions to deliver training that aligns with international standards while addressing India's urgent healthcare workforce needs. The event also underscored how simulation and immersive technologies can strengthen national healthcare priorities, aligning with the Government of India's vision under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Skill India, and National Medical Commission (NMC) reforms aimed at building a future-ready healthcare system.

Makani Purva, Director of SHE Consulting, and a global leader in simulation-based education, said, "Bringing ASPiH's flagship conference to India is a proud moment for SHE Consulting. We believe India is ready to embrace global best practices in simulation and immersive learning. ASPiH India 2025 provides the perfect platform to connect international expertise with India's medical education ecosystem and drive meaningful change in how healthcare professionals are trained."

Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, Co-Founder of MediSim VR, a sponsor of the event who spoke on 'Emerging Technologies: Integrating AI, VR, and XR in Simulation', added, "This event marks a milestone for India's simulation community, opening doors for greater collaboration between Indian institutions and international partners. ASPiH India 2025 creates the perfect platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and joint research. At MediSim VR, we are proud to pioneer how AI and VR are transforming India's medical science education ecosystem, making training more immersive, accessible, and globally competitive. Our work strongly complements the government's vision under Ayushman Bharat and Skill India, ensuring that next-generation doctors and nurses are equipped with globally benchmarked skills. We're delighted to be part of this movement, advancing simulation-based education while helping shape policy-level conversations for healthcare transformation."

India on the Global Simulation Map

With ASPiH India 2025, India firmly takes its place in the global healthcare simulation conversation, enabling educators, researchers, and innovators to collaborate on advancing patient safety, clinical competency, and training quality. The conference featured keynote sessions, immersive workshops, and live technology showcases--bringing international expertise directly to Indian institutions and ensuring the country's healthcare training ecosystem evolves in step with global standards.

As India scales these innovations, it is poised not only to transform its own healthcare education system but also to emerge as a global leader for the Global South in simulation-based medical training--setting new benchmarks in equity, quality, and innovation.

SHE Consulting (Success in Healthcare & Education) helps healthcare organizations transform medical education and training through simulation, immersive technologies, and leadership development. Founded by Prof. Makani Purva (senior NHS clinician and simulation leader), Mr. Makani Hemadri (healthcare quality improvement specialist with global training), and Mrs. Aarthi Rajendran (healthcare strategist with 16+ years in NHS transformation), SHE Consulting combines clinical expertise, strategic leadership, and innovation to deliver impactful training programs, faculty development initiatives, and healthcare quality improvement solutions. With a mission to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, the company bridges global best practices with local healthcare needs across India and beyond.

The Association for Simulated Practice in Healthcare (ASPiH) is a UK-based organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of healthcare simulation. ASPiH provides education, research, and advocacy to promote excellence in simulation-based learning worldwide.

