Shiksha Samvaad: A Groundbreaking Dialogue on Education Equity Comes to Bihar for its Latest Edition

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 20: Building on the impactful dialogue ignited by the Mumbai Shiksha Samvaad in October 2024, the Shikshgraha movement took a significant step forward with a powerful convening in Patna. This landmark event united key voices from civil society, philanthropy, education, and industry, reinforcing the collective commitment to transforming education across India. Hosted by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, the Shiksha Samvaad in Bihar focused on accelerating improvements in India's public education system, especially for girls and marginalised communities. The event, organised by Mantra4Change, ShikshaLokam, and Jyoti Mahila Samakhya brought together key stakeholders and provided a platform for meaningful discussions to advance education equity and improve the quality of public schooling in India.

"Shiksha Samvaad is an important platform for coming together, for shared meaning-making, and discussing how we can improve education. Hosting it in Patna holds special significance because it aligns with Mantra4Change's ongoing systemic efforts to strengthen public education in Bihar. This platform allows us to deliberate on the state's unique, contextual challenges while learning from the rich perspectives of local communities. Together, we can make public education better for every child, especially girls and those from marginalised communities," said Khushboo Awasthi, Co-founder, Mantra4Change and Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, ShikshaLokam.

Shikshagraha, a people's movement dedicated to transforming India's public education system, took centre stage at the event. With a goal to improve all 1 million public schools in India by 2030, Shikshagraha is uniting government bodies, educators, civil society, media, industry leaders, and communities to work toward educational equity. The movement's vision is to create an ecosystem where every child--regardless of background, gender, or ability--has access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Key Highlights from the Event:

The event commenced with an insightful keynote address by Vyas Mishra IAS (Retd), Former Vice Chairman of Bihar State Disaster Management Authority. This was followed by a thought-provoking fireside chat featuring Pramath Raj Sinha, Co-Founder, Ashoka University; Dr. Binodanand Jha, Former Director of Research & Training, Department of Education, Bihar; Sudha Varghese, Founder, Nari Gunjan and Padma Shri Awardee; and Aaradhana Dalmia, Trustee, Dalmia Charitable Trust. The conversation centred on the progress made in Bihar's education sector over the past two decades and its future trajectory.

A panel discussion, moderated by Samyak Jain, Co-Founder, Involve, with Monal Jayaram, Co-founder & Director at the School of Education & System Change, Piramal School of Leadership, Piramal Foundation, and Dr. Rashmi Prabha, Joint Director, Academics, SCERT, Bihar, delved into strategies for achieving education equity, with a focus on gender and marginalised communities.

"Equity in education goes beyond access - it's about enabling holistic learning that nurtures socio-emotional development, critical thinking, career readiness, and the agency of children to shape their own futures. In Bihar, adapting globally recognised practices to the local context is key to preserving their impact while addressing unique challenges. This requires deep collaboration between NGOs and government systems to align efforts, create sustainable solutions, and ensure no child is left behind in their journey toward a brighter future," said Monal.

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) has also recently introduced the Shikshagraha Awards, aimed at recognising the remarkable contributions of school leaders, youth advocates, and community changemakers to revolutionising the education ecosystem. Nominations for these awards are now open, and winners will be honoured at InvokED 4.0, a global education leadership event in Bengaluru on March 7-8, 2025.

Shikshagraha in Bihar

Bihar has been at the heart of the Shikshagraha movement, spearheaded by Mantra4Change, and powered by other partner organisations like Involve, Karunodaya, Jyoti Mahila Samakhya, etc. reflecting its commitment to addressing educational challenges at scale. One of the most significant milestones has been the introduction of Project-Based Learning (PBL) in over 29,000 middle schools across the state, reaching over 60 lakh students. This innovative, hands-on approach to education is transforming the learning experience for students in Grades 6 to 8, supporting experiential learning and equipping them with practical skills for the future.

Additionally, over 11,000 Science and Math teachers have been trained in new teaching methods to make the subjects more engaging. In collaboration with the Department of Education, Bihar, over 75 resources, including handbooks, videos, and action projects, have been developed to improve learning outcomes tailored to local needs.

Another key achievement has been fostering community involvement in education, with parents now actively participating in their children's learning. Through innovative exhibitions and community meetings, Shikshagraha has created a supportive environment for every student.

Shikshagraha's Broader Vision

Shikshagraha is committed to improving India's public education system by 2030. With the support of over 30 partner organisations, the movement is already making a significant impact, working to improve the quality of education in over 10,000 schools across 27 districts in 12 states.

As more than 50% of children in India are enrolled in public schools, the need for improving infrastructure, teaching quality, and learning outcomes is more urgent than ever. Shikshagraha's efforts align closely with the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, contributing to India's broader socio-economic growth.

The Shikshagraha movement continues to inspire collective action to bridge educational gaps and ensure that every child, especially those from marginalised communities, has access to the quality education they deserve.

Shikshagraha is a people's movement aiming to improve 1 million public schools in India by 2030, ensuring every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to dream and succeed. The movement brings together diverse stakeholders--government, civil society, markets, and media, --to collaboratively address the challenges in the public education system through a micro-improvement approach. By promoting decentralised decision-making in the education system, enabling leadership across levels, and fostering collective action, Shikshagraha aims to create an inclusive learning environment where every student, regardless of background, gender, or abilities, can thrive in the 21st century. Shikshagraha is being co-built by Mantra4Change and ShikshaLokam - a Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative.

