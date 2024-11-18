Shilpa Shetty, the new face of Nutrela, is propelling the brand's "Making India Stronger" campaign

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 18: Nutrela, a household name in Soya Nuggets, today announced Bollywood actor and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty as its new brand ambassador. The brand with nearly four decades of trust in the Indian market, offers a wide range of Soya Nuggets. Nutrela chunks, mini chunks and granules that come in various pack sizes are made from premium-quality soya. Shilpa, an actor, entrepreneur, fitness icon and an advocate for balanced living embodies Nutrela's core values of health and nutrition. The collaboration highlights Nutrela's versatility, showcasing its range of dishes as the ideal choice for Nutritious Lifestyle.

Speaking about the association, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd., said, "Shilpa Shetty is a leading figure in health and wellness in India. Our brand ethos are perfectly aligned with Shilpa's, making her the ideal face for Nutrela. Her deep-rooted passion for wellness complements our commitment to promoting a balanced, protein-rich diet. Shilpa's influence will further elevate Nutrela's mission, inspiring millions to embrace Nutrela Soya Nuggets as a vital part of their wholesome diet."

Commenting on her partnership with Nutrela, Shilpa stated, "I am thrilled to join Nutrela's remarkable journey. I believe Nutrela Soya Nuggets is an exceptional, protein-rich food that is not only nutritious but delicious too. I resonate with brand's commitment of promoting a nutritious lifestyle and making a positive impact on Indian households."

TVC ft. Shilpa Shetty :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzTDNtzPrqs

Nutrela demonstrates that healthy eating can be both simple and tasty. With Shilpa on board, Nutrela is set to roll out an array of campaigns, recipes, and engaging content across platforms such as Digital, Print, TV, Online and Outdoor Media.

Nutrela Soya is an excellent source of protein, containing an impressive 52% protein--making it an ideal vegetarian solution to combat the rising protein deficiency in the country. Nutrela's protein-packed offerings support an active and healthy lifestyle, contributing to muscle development and overall wellness. This makes Nutrela a critical part of a balanced diet, especially in vegetarian households, where meeting daily protein requirements can often be challenging.

Nutrela's versatility is another key strength. The product can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes--both sweet and savory--making it an ideal ingredient for anyone looking to create quick, nutritious meals. Nutrela Soya Chunks, for example, can be used to prepare a range of dishes such as Soya Chunks Stir Fry, Soya Tikka, Soya Biryani, and even Soya Pulao for savory delights. For those with a sweet tooth, Nutrela can also be used in Soya Pudding or Soya Parfait, offering a nutritious twist to traditional desserts.

For more information, please contact:

Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL)

www.mynutrela.com

Instagram: Mynutrela | Youtube: MyNutrela | Facebook: Nutrela

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)